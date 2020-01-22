Officials: A lease option for IDA might help WL Plastics sale in Fort Edward

O’Brien explained that the IDA had three options — lease the property from the FELPDC and take a tax-exempt status; buy the property; or the FELPDC could apply for tax-exempt status — to take control of the property to stop more taxes from accruing.

“The IDA could lease the entire property and make it tax exempt. You could put in a revert clause,” O’Brien said. “If the sale of the property did not take place, you would have the option of keeping the property under tax-exempt status or potentially return it back to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. That’s our attorney’s guidance.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, if the tax-exempt status does not go through before the deadline, it could make the deal too expensive for WL Plastics. If they cannot pay the $1.2 million, the FELPDC does not have the money to pay the taxes and the land could not be subdivided for the sale.

“In order to subdivide the property we would need to have the taxes paid off,” O’Brien said. “The more taxes that accrue, it puts the price of the property out of range.”

Several IDA board members expressed their concerns.