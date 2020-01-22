Officials: A lease option for IDA might help WL Plastics sale in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD — It looks like the long-awaited sale of the former General Electric Co. dewatering facility to a Texas plastics manufacturer will not make the Washington County property tax deadline of March 1.
“There is a concern. It looks like the closing date of March 1 is out the window,” said Warren and Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency Chairman Dave O’Brien, who is also Hampton supervisor, during Tuesday’s IDA meeting in Fort Edward. “If more taxes are added on that property, it’s going to hurt the towns, the villages and the school.”
Nonetheless, if steps are not taken within the next few weeks, the $863,000 in property taxes owed by the Fort Edward Edward Local Property Development Corp., the current site owner, will increase to $1.2 million.
For several months, the IDA as well as state, county and town officials have been trying to clear the path for WL Plastics to set up shop at the site owned by WCC, a real-estate holding company.
In late 2018, WCC donated the site to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp., which is unable to pay the taxes.
“If this purchase agreement does not happen before March 1, that’s going to trigger another assessment,” said Al Nolette, county treasurer, during the meeting. “You’re going to be up at $1.2 million. To the chairman’s point, the urgency of this body now is to talk about taking control to stop that bleeding.”
O’Brien explained that the IDA had three options — lease the property from the FELPDC and take a tax-exempt status; buy the property; or the FELPDC could apply for tax-exempt status — to take control of the property to stop more taxes from accruing.
“The IDA could lease the entire property and make it tax exempt. You could put in a revert clause,” O’Brien said. “If the sale of the property did not take place, you would have the option of keeping the property under tax-exempt status or potentially return it back to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. That’s our attorney’s guidance.”
You have free articles remaining.
Additionally, if the tax-exempt status does not go through before the deadline, it could make the deal too expensive for WL Plastics. If they cannot pay the $1.2 million, the FELPDC does not have the money to pay the taxes and the land could not be subdivided for the sale.
“In order to subdivide the property we would need to have the taxes paid off,” O’Brien said. “The more taxes that accrue, it puts the price of the property out of range.”
Several IDA board members expressed their concerns.
“The problem is, when we sit here and listen to talk as you have just done, I need it in little boxes,” said Nick Caimano. “What’s going to happen? I do not want to be paying taxes from the IDA. Somebody has to pay them eventually. Who’s on the hook?”
Nolette explained that the owner of record would owe the taxes and if they were not paid, the county has the option in 2021 to foreclose and sell the property.
But O’Brien said that the lease/tax-exempt option might stop that from happening if the WL Plastics sale goes through.
And after some discussion, the IDA board voted to pursue the option of leasing the property from the FELPDC, with the FELPDC still owning the property and still owing the $863,000.
But if the property is leased to the IDA, it could become tax-exempt and that would stop the taxes from building and allow more time for the sale of the property to WL Plastics to get things like durable access to the currently landlocked sited resolved.
O’Brien said there was a conference call with all the players scheduled for Wednesday morning.
“Yes, we made some progress,” he said Wednesday afternoon.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.