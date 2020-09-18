Official: Washington County broadband won't improve anytime soon

FORT EDWARD — For the third month in a row, Washington County supervisors have lobbied Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, about improving broadband service to rural Washington County.
Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson asked Stec during Friday’s virtual Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting if the state could provide emergency internet service in light of the recent flooding in the town of Whitehall, which forced the closure of the high school building.
“We had a disaster in Whitehall,” Ferguson said. “We no longer have high school usage right now. My Dresden kids do not have internet service. They have to be bused to the school auditorium and … they have to go on the internet there. Is there any way we could get emergency services in Dresden so that we can have internet right away for these children?”
Stec, who is running for the 45th Senate District seat currently held by the retiring Sen. Betty Little, said the issue is a matter of supply and demand.
“There’s far too much demand and not enough supply to bring any emergency equipment anywhere to provide internet service,” Stec said. “It’s frustrating, I know. And we forwarded it along, but unfortunately, the answer we’ve gotten right now is that there’s nothing coming immediately.”
White Creek Supervisor James Griffith said there has been an increase in issues with Zoom meetings as a result of people across the country logging on.
“The system was not built to have everyone in the country on simultaneously, and unfortunately because of COVID that’s what we’re trying to do right now,” Stec replied. “Imagine trying to replace the entire country’s water pipe system simultaneously because everyone needed to quadruple their amount of water they’re using. It’s a daunting task and it’s frustrating, I know but I think we need to be prepared for, you go to battle with the army you have not the army you wish you’d have and we’re going to keep slugging forward, but it’s not going to change in the next 60 days.”
Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell thanked Stec for visiting Whitehall after the Aug. 24 storms that caused severe flooding to Whitehall.
“Your town took a right cross to the jaw with that storm,” Stec said.
Later in the meeting, the board passed a resolution to waive building and demolition permit fees for work performed in response to the storm-related damage in Whitehall.
Fees will be waived for building permit and demolition permit fees for applications filed by Sept. 30 for structures located within the town and village of Whitehall.
In other matters, supervisors voted to appoint Michael Grasso as a member of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency board. Warren County approved Grasso's appointment last month.
The vacant seat had been debated for months. Supervisors in both counties had also considered reappointing local government critic Travis Whitehead to the board.
Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, who supported Whitehead’s appointment, said, “I’m sure Mr. Grasso is a very nice gentleman, but I don’t want to be an accessory to the dirty sausage-making going on over in Warren County. So I’m going to vote no.”
Kingsbury Supervisor Dana Hogan and Whitehall Supervisor John Rozell also voted against the resolution to appoint Grasso.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.