The official letter sent to employees of the Essity manufacturing plant in South Glens Falls tells employees their work with the plant will end Oct. 20, 2023, or 90 days from today, the day the plant closed. The letter confirms some of what company officials told The Post-Star earlier in the day, that they will continue to receive pay and benefits until the separation date.

The letter from Vice President of Manufacturing Robert Fuhrmann says it is following the law as stipulated in the NY WARN Act, the law that requires larger employers to give notice to employees if they are to be laid off, and to help with job searches, job retraining and related issues.

The letter references New York State Department of Labor as having programs that can help displaced workers, but it does not refer to other jobs in Essity that employees might apply for. The company is shutting down all three of its New York plants, which will displace as many as 300 workers. Any new job with Essity would be outside of New York, the company said.

"We have told employees that they are welcomed to apply for open positions in other Essity U.S. locations," Joanna Ford, a spokesperson for the company wrote to The Post-Star. "We have manufacturing positions open in our other sites and asked employees who want to learn more about them to speak with us. They are listed on the Essity job portal.

The company is meeting tonight at 6 p.m. with employees who were not on site at 8:30 a.m. Company officials say they are meeting to speak directly to those employees.

According to Warren County Director of Workforce Development Liza Ochsendorf, the New York State Department of Labor’s Rapid Response Team is in constant contact with the Saratoga-Warren-Washington counties workforce system.

“Many of the workers affected by Thursday’s Essity plant closure are Warren County residents, and Warren County Career Center staff stand ready to assist them as they transition to new careers," Ochsendorf said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chair Todd Kusnierz said earlier that he only heard of the shutdown when he received a letter this morning. He issued a statement in the afternoon.

"We are disappointed to suddenly learn of today’s decision by Essity to close its Saratoga and Washington County facilities," Kusnierz wrote in the statement. "Our Workforce Development team is working closely with the New York State Department of Labor, the Saratoga Warren Washington Workforce Development Board, local Economic Development agencies and chambers to identify potential employers for the displaced employees.

"We are committed to helping the 208 employees of the facilities located in Saratoga County get back to work as quickly and smoothly as possible," Kusnierz wrote.

“The good news, if there can be any in this, is that in Saratoga County there’s a huge need for machine operators,” he said in a later email, adding that a job fair specifically targeted towards machinists is being planned.

“It’s very important that these employees and their families get the resources they need ASAP, so we’re doing everything in our power to make that happen,” he said.

U.S. Rep Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, said he was shocked and saddened.

"Hundreds of our neighbors work at these sites, diligently serving our Capital Region communities for decades and, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a crucial role making and distributing soap, tissues, and other essential hygiene products. I'm disappointed in Essity's decision to close these longstanding facilities and cut union jobs, but am deeply grateful to these workers for their years of steadfast service to our region," he said in a statement.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said: "Essity’s plant closure announcement has taken everyone by surprise...I will also be meeting with local economic development professionals to identify what we need to do to retain and attract manufacturing to this area. Industrial companies are one of the critical building blocks of our regional economy."

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he is saddened about the closure and put some of the blame on the state’s “high tax, high cost, bad business climate.”

“These companies are saying we can’t make a go in New York. We have to go somewhere else. New York has to look in the mirror,” he said.

Stec said the state has to look at all kinds of costs including for workers compensation, electricity and overall inflation

He said he did not know of the exact reason for the Essity closure, whether it might be a need to upgrade infrastructure.

“For whatever reason, there’s a company that’s got options and they’re opting not to reinvest here,” he said.

Essity’s facilities are not in his district, but people in his district worked there. He is concerned that this news came on the heels of other manufacturing layoffs including the closure of the Lehigh Cement plant in Glens Falls and the announcement that Nova Bus will close its production and manufacturing facility in Plattsburgh by 2025.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, shared Stec’s view. He pointed out that the company will continue manufacturing at facilities in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Ohio and Alabama — but not New York.

“Essity has been a longtime employer that many working-class families have depended on for years. This is a sad day for many. It is also a reflection of the concerning trajectory of the state. It is critical that we ensure New York remains a business-friendly state,” Simpson said in a news release.

Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, said the decision was “disheartening.”

“We want to keep people and businesses living, working, and thriving in New York. I am ready to work with my colleagues on the local, state and federal levels to help any employee who needs assistance cut through bureaucratic red tape to access unemployment insurance and workforce development opportunities so they can find new employment,” he said in a statement.

According to European Supermarket Magazine, the Swedish-based Essity hygiene products maker, which closed its plant in South Glens Falls today and is planning the closure of the Greenwich and Saratoga facilities by year’s end, missed market expectations, "hit by wage inflation and higher marketing costs, even as it continued to hike prices," the industry journal says. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation of €410 million was higher than last year but below the estimate of €420 million or about $467 million. Read that story here.

The company makes many different hygiene products. The South Glens Falls plant focused on commercial tissue, such as bath tissue and hand towels, the company said.

From Warren County: Information about free training and job search assistance is available by calling 518-743-0925, emailing ochsendorfl@warrencountyny.gov or stopping by the Career Center at 333 Glen Street, Suite 300, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

From Saratoga County: Employees affected by the shutdown or their family members may call the Saratoga County Workforce development Office in Ballston Spa at (518) 884-4170.

Editor's Note: This post was updated with more reactions after it was first published. We inadvertently applied U.S. Rep Paul Tonko's statement to a different individual at first. It is corrected, and we apologize for the confusion.

Alex Portal and Michael Goot contributed to this report.