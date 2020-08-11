Official, planners: 50-person wedding limit still applies locally despite western New York court ruling

Local wedding planners say they are already receiving inquiries from people asking if they can have more guests at their weddings after a federal judge’s decision involving a western New York golf club.
Couples who had booked weddings at Arrowhead Golf Club in Akron, in Erie County, had sued asking the court to allow more people than the 50-person limit at weddings. They claimed that the club should be allowed to operate under the same rules as restaurants serving dinner indoors, which are limited to a 50 percent capacity.
U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby issued a preliminary injunction on Friday that only applies to this venue, but wedding planners believe it could set a precedent.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release that the court decision applies to two weddings at that specific venue scheduled on Aug. 7 and Aug. 22. The 50-person limit still applies to weddings that were not included in this lawsuit.
Kate Taylor, who owns her own events and wedding planning business on Bay Road in Queensbury, said the ruling has caused an “uproar” over the last few days and she believes it has given brides false hope.
“They saw that and they think it’s across the board and they’re going to have their wedding of 150 to 200 people this season. That’s just not a realistic thing that will happen,” she said.
Taylor said event planners are regulated by the New York State Liquor Authority and this court ruling does not change those regulations. Weddings fall under nonessential gatherings and there is an executive order that limits the size to 50 people.
Taylor said people are trying to skirt the rule by moving the events to private homes. However, the executive order said that it does not matter if it is a private or public location. It is still a mass gathering.
She said wedding planners could risk losing their vendors’ insurance if they break the rules and someone turns them in.
Taylor added that some clients have said that if they are not allowed to have a larger wedding, they will find another vendor that will do it.
“The already tough times have turned even harder,” she said.
Taylor acknowledged that state guidelines have been vague about what is and is not allowed.
She said she has moved 22 weddings to next season. However, that has built in a backlog for next year.
“That means there’s no new dates to give new clients,” she said.
She said about 105 of her clients have decided to go forward with a scaled-down affair or delay the reception until next year.
Letizia Mastrantoni, owner of Events To a T in Lake George, said she also has received inquiries about why they cannot have more people. She agrees that the court ruling was a step back for vendors who have been trying to follow the rules.
Mastrantoni said it is important for New York not to lose ground in the progress it has made to limit the spread of COVID-19 — despite the fact that wedding planners have all taken a significant hit.
Mastrantoni said several of her clients have opted to postpone their event to 2021 or later. She also has started offering what she is calling “micro-weddings” — scaled-down packages limited to no more than 50 people.
“They’ve been taking off,” she said.
Other people are choosing to get married at a city clerk’s office on their original date and hold a sit-down dinner with family members, she said. They will do a party at a later date when it is safe.
“I wish I could just say, ‘Yes, let’s have your 180-person wedding,’” she said. “To me, it’s not worth the risk for potential exposure of myself, which would then put my daughter and family potentially in jeopardy and shut down my business permanently.”
COVID-19 updates on Tuesday:
- Warren County reported no additional COVID-19 cases. Three people have recovered. Health officials are monitoring eight active cases, all considered mild. The county has had 288 cases since the pandemic began. The county said there were no indications of additional cases in the skilled nursing facility where several employees tested positive earlier in the week. Warren County Health Services is working to ensure that the necessary health and safety protocols are in place at the facility, according to a news release.
- Washington County also had no new cases — remaining the same at 238. There are 172 active cases.
- The Saratoga County Public Health Department said Tuesday that there was a low-risk COVID-19 exposure at the Burger King in Wilton. An employee tested positive for the virus and worked on July 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; July 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and July 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The employee was wearing a mask at all times. Anyone who visited the restaurant on these dates should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
- Saratoga County reported seven new cases for total of 800 since the pandemic began. A total of 71 people are still sick and the number of people hospitalized remains at three.
- Essex County confirmed one new positive case of an inmate. That brings the total number of cases to 79.
- Glens Falls Hospital had no COVID-19 patients and Saratoga Hospital had two.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday added Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands to the quarantine list. People traveling to New York from those places will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island have been removed from the list.
Cuomo reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has dropped to 120 and the number of people intubated was 60. Both are at the lowest levels since mid-March. There were six deaths in the state from the virus.
There were 667 new cases statewide and 0.86% of people tested on Monday were positive for COVID-19. The Capital Region had a positivity rate of 1.2%. Only the Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions were higher.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.
“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to an example for the rest of the nation to follow,” Cuomo said in a news release. “Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts — we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago.”
