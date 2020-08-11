Official, planners: 50-person wedding limit still applies locally despite western New York court ruling

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday added Hawaii, South Dakota and the Virgin Islands to the quarantine list. People traveling to New York from those places will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Alaska, New Mexico, Ohio and Rhode Island have been removed from the list.

Cuomo reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units has dropped to 120 and the number of people intubated was 60. Both are at the lowest levels since mid-March. There were six deaths in the state from the virus.

There were 667 new cases statewide and 0.86% of people tested on Monday were positive for COVID-19. The Capital Region had a positivity rate of 1.2%. Only the Mohawk Valley and Western New York regions were higher.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

“New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to an example for the rest of the nation to follow,” Cuomo said in a news release. “Our numbers continue to remain low and steady, which shows this virus will respond to an approach based on science, not politics. In order to protect this progress, we must keep up our efforts — we cannot go back to the hell we experienced a few months ago.”

Material from the Associated Press was included in this story. Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

