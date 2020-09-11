Official: No other quarantines needed after virus cases at Queensbury Elementary School

“All administrators except one were fully socially distanced during this luncheon. However, the Schenectady DOH, after consulting with the NYS Department of Health, has determined out of an abundance of caution that the entire group must quarantine for up to 14 days from the point of contact,” she wrote.

In addition, a small number of teachers were also potentially exposed and must quarantine for 14 days.

The district intends to resume on-site learning as soon as it is safe to do so.

Greenwich cases

Greenwich Central School District Superintendent Mark Fish said in a news release early Friday afternoon that one student, who had not been in school, had gone to the doctor and gotten a positive test. The school sent out a second news release at about 5 p.m. confirming a second case of a student, who has been in school.

Washington County Public Health officials have been identifying contacts related to the case. Those people involved are being notified and either quarantined and/or isolated depending on the exposure, in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Glens Falls High School makes tweaks