Official: No other quarantines needed after virus cases at Queensbury Elementary School

QUEENSBURY — The two individuals at Queensbury Elementary School who tested positive for COVID-19 got it through a household member who contracted it from a workplace in Saratoga County.
Saratoga County Public Health Services confirmed on Friday that Saratoga Bridges, which helps people with disabilities, has an COVID-19 outbreak of 22 people, including 10 individuals from one home and 12 staff members.
Also on Friday, the Greenwich Central School District reported that two students have tested positive for COVID-19.
In the Queensbury cases, Warren County Health Services reported Friday that the two individuals who tested positive were in school for the first day on Tuesday and for a short period of time on Wednesday and underwent mandatory health screenings after arriving on both days, according to a news release.
The two individuals left school for quarantine when the household member’s infection was confirmed on Wednesday morning. Health Services staff arranged testing and were informed late Thursday that the two individuals tested positive.
County health officials reviewed procedures, interviewed school staff members and watched camera footage that showed mask and social distancing protocols were followed during their time on campus, and potential exposure to students and staff was minimal.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones credited Queensbury school officials for their professional handling of the investigation.
“I am impressed with the level of detail Queensbury school staff were able to provide in response to my questions about this situation. We were fortunate that school staff responded quickly Wednesday morning, ramping up cleaning and tracking activities of those involved,” she said in a news release.
“The school’s planning, attention to detail, and rapid response were impressive and certainly helped prevent exposures in this case. As a result of the investigation, no breaches to the school’s safety plan were identified and no quarantines or testing were required,” Jones added.
Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said Friday that no one else has needed to quarantine after it was learned that two individuals at Queensbury Elementary School had tested positive.
Gannon said that when Queensbury officials learned of the positive tests Thursday evening, they contacted Warren County Public Health, which made the determination that there was minimal risk of transmission.
“They deemed that we’re in accordance with our plan and no one else needed to be quarantined as a result of the safe practices of mask wearing, as well as the 6 feet separation and hand washing,” he said.
Students have been doing a great job following the procedures, according to Gannon.
Gannon said the district is continuing its cleaning protocols.
High-touch areas and bathrooms are cleaned and disinfected three times a day at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Schedules of school custodians have been shifted to accommodate the workload. After students leave for the day, everything gets disinfected again at night, he said.
Gannon said there was not a significant absence rate on Friday after the news came out late Thursday. About 17 more students were out at the elementary school compared with the previous day. He attributed that to the open lines of communication with parents.
Because of health privacy laws, the district has not revealed whether the two people were children, adults, or one of each — only that they are members of the same household.
There is no talk at this point of closing the school and shifting to online classes, Gannon said.
Queensbury’s situation is different than that of the Mohonasen Central School District in Schenectady County, which has shifted to online classes after an adult tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Shannon Shine said in a letter to the community that the decision to go all-virtual is because almost all of the district’s administrative team was at a lunch with the infected person during a professional development day. Contract tracing is ongoing.
“All administrators except one were fully socially distanced during this luncheon. However, the Schenectady DOH, after consulting with the NYS Department of Health, has determined out of an abundance of caution that the entire group must quarantine for up to 14 days from the point of contact,” she wrote.
In addition, a small number of teachers were also potentially exposed and must quarantine for 14 days.
The district intends to resume on-site learning as soon as it is safe to do so.
Greenwich cases
Greenwich Central School District Superintendent Mark Fish said in a news release early Friday afternoon that one student, who had not been in school, had gone to the doctor and gotten a positive test. The school sent out a second news release at about 5 p.m. confirming a second case of a student, who has been in school.
Washington County Public Health officials have been identifying contacts related to the case. Those people involved are being notified and either quarantined and/or isolated depending on the exposure, in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Glens Falls High School makes tweaks
Elsewhere in Warren County, Glens Falls school officials confirmed that they had to make some adjustments to their plan at the high school after the first day of school. Students are being divided up based upon their last name to alternate between in-person and remote learning. The groups were divided into students with last names beginning with A through M and those with names starting with N through Z.
However, a parent told The Post-Star that during the first few days, some classes have had 20 or more students on one day and five or less on another day.
District spokeswoman Skye Heritage confirmed that the school did make adjustments after the first day. Any class that has a large number of students has been moved to a bigger space to accommodate the size. The classes affected were college-level calculus, English 10 honors, an Earth science class and a Spanish class.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
