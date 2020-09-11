Official: No other quarantines needed after two positive COVID-19 tests at Queensbury Elementary School

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said Friday that no one else has needed to quarantine after it was learned that two individuals at Queensbury Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gannon said that when the district learned of the positive tests on Thursday evening, officials contacted Warren County Public Health, which made the determination that there was minimal risk of transmission.

“They deemed that we’re in accordance with our plan and no one else needed to be quarantined as a result of the safe practices of mask wearing, as well as the 6 feet separation and hand washing,” he said.

Students have been doing a great job following the procedures, according to Gannon.

Because of health privacy laws, the district has not revealed whether the two people were children, adults, or one of each — only that they are members of the same household.

Gannon said the district is continuing its cleaning protocols. High-touch areas and bathrooms are cleaned and disinfected three times per day at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Schedules of school custodians have been shifted to accommodate the workload. After students leave for the day, everything gets disinfected again at night.