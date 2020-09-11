Official: No other quarantines needed after two positive COVID-19 tests at Queensbury Elementary School

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon said Friday that no one else has needed to quarantine after it was learned that two individuals at Queensbury Elementary School had tested positive for COVID-19.
Gannon said that when the district learned of the positive tests on Thursday evening, officials contacted Warren County Public Health, which made the determination that there was minimal risk of transmission.
“They deemed that we’re in accordance with our plan and no one else needed to be quarantined as a result of the safe practices of mask wearing, as well as the 6 feet separation and hand washing,” he said.
Students have been doing a great job following the procedures, according to Gannon.
Because of health privacy laws, the district has not revealed whether the two people were children, adults, or one of each — only that they are members of the same household.
Gannon said the district is continuing its cleaning protocols. High-touch areas and bathrooms are cleaned and disinfected three times per day at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Schedules of school custodians have been shifted to accommodate the workload. After students leave for the day, everything gets disinfected again at night.
There is no talk at this point of closing the school and shifting to online classes, according to Gannon.
He said there was not a significant absence rate on Friday after the news came out late Thursday. Only about more 17 students were out at the elementary school compared with the previous day. He attributed that to the open lines of communication with parents.
Queensbury’s situation is different than that of the Mohonasen Central School District in Schenectady County, which has shifted to online classes after an adult tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Shannon Shine said in a letter to the community that the decision to go all-virtual is because almost all of the district’s administrative team was at a lunch with the infected person during a professional development day. Contract tracing is ongoing.
“All administrators except one were fully socially distanced during this luncheon. However, the Schenectady DOH, after consulting with the NYS Department of Health, has determined out of an abundance of caution that the entire group must quarantine for up to 14 days from the point of contact,” she wrote.
In addition, a small number of teachers were also potentially exposed and must quarantine for 14 days.
The district intends to resume on-site learning as soon as it is safe to do so.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
