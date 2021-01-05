 Skip to main content
Official: Moreau fire caused by issue with heat tape
Official: Moreau fire caused by issue with heat tape

Moreau fire

Fire crews respond to a structure fire at 20 Fawn Road in Moreau on Saturday evening. The fire was caused by an electrical issue involving malfunctioning heat tape, according to an official.

 Jackson Gerker,

MOREAU — The fire that destroyed a mobile home Saturday on Fawn Road was caused by an electrical issue.

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to 20 Fawn Road at about 2:30 p.m.

Saratoga County Fire Coordinator Ed Tremblay said the problem was heat tape attached to water pipes that run underneath the trailer.

The tape is designed to prevented the pipes from freezing.

The tape did not work as designed, however, and when the electrical line was plugged in, it overheated and started the fire, Tremblay said.

Firefighters were called to the scene again at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of another fire. M

ultiple agencies responded, including South Glens Falls, Wilton, Fort Edward and Gansevoort.

This one was caused by issues with wiring to a generator that was plugged in to run some equipment, according to Tremblay.

No one was injured in either case, he said.

The structure is a total loss. The house is owned by Roy Pecue, according to property records.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

