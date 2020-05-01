Official: Middle Falls house fire not suspicious
Official: Middle Falls house fire not suspicious

MIddle Falls fire

Fire damage is seen Thursday afternoon at 1008 state Route 29 in Greenwich. Heavy damage could be seen in the rear of two-story of the home with several windows boarded up and debris strewn across the driveway. Fire officials do not know what caused the fire, but it is not deemed suspicious.

 Adam Colver,

GREENWICH — Fire officials are considering a fire that damaged the second floor of a house in Middle Falls on Thursday to be accident, but still do not know a cause.

Fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. at the two-story residence at 1008 state Route 29. Middle Falls Fire Chief Jerry Squires said the fire started upstairs in a bedroom and did not spread to the downstairs at all. There was smoke and water damage on that floor.

He is not sure if the house could be rebuilt or if it will have to be torn down. Squires said it will depend on an evaluation by an insurance adjuster. It is an older house.

Washington County fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

