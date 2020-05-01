Official: Middle Falls house fire deemed accidental

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GREENWICH — Fire officials are considering a fire that damaged the second floor of a house in Middle Falls on Thursday to be accidental, but still do not know a cause.

Fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. at the two-story residence at 1008 state Route 29. Middle Falls Fire Chief Jerry Squires said the fire started upstairs in a bedroom and did not spread to the downstairs at all. There was smoke and water damage on that floor.

He said he is not sure if the house can be rebuilt or if it will have to be torn down. Squires said it will depend on an evaluation by an insurance adjuster. It is an older house.

Washington County fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

