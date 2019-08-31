ARGYLE — An Argyle large animal composting facility on Route 40 was approved last week by the Argyle Town Board, and while there were some questions by residents about its safety, Jean Bonhotal of Cornell Waste Management Institute Department of Crop and Soil Sciences said it is the best option for farms.
“Composting is the best option because it is a simple, efficient, method that kills pathogens and can generally be done on the farm,” said Bonhotal, who has been working with the Argyle facility.
Owned by Dan Sill, Tamarack Compost was registered in late July by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and approved by the town board in August.
It will compost large animals on three-and-a-half acres of an 84-acre Argyle farm, said Sill.
According to Bonhotal, composting is the most environmentally friendly option, and she explained why the other options pose problems.
“Burial brings them closer to the water table, burning causes air pollution; landfilling is not generally acceptable; digestion is fine, but very expensive and not generally available, for best results envelope in woodchips,” she said, explaining that composting is basically creating a habitat for the microbes to do their work.
“The pile/windrow will heat up; the heat kills the pathogen,” she said. “The wood chips act to absorb fluids and act as a bio-filter.”
Rabies Clinic — Fort Ann
On Sat., Sept. 7, dogs, cats and even ferrets can get free rabies vaccinations in Fort Ann from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Fort Ann Highway Garage, Route 149.
According to organizers, all dogs and cats should be vaccinated against rabies at three months, re-vaccinated one year later, then every three years. Ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies at three months and then re-vaccinated annually.
Bring proof of any previous rabies vaccination. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Vaccines are administered in accordance with the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians.
The clinic is free and open to the public. For more information, call 518-746-2400.
Washington County Cheese Tour
On tap for this year’s self-guided Washington County Cheese Tour, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 8, is a cheese-making farm, a vineyard, a brewery and lots of sampling of locally-made cheeses.
The tour can start at any one of the seven farms — Argyle Cheese Farmer, Battenkill Valley Creamery, Consider Bardwell Farm, Dancing Ewe Farm, Moxie Ridge Farm, R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewery and Victory View Vineyard — located within a 20-mile radius of each other.
Farm visitors will sample specially-selected cheeses, wine and beer on these working farms that raise the cows, sheep and goats, supplying the milk for the cheese-making process.
For more information, http://thecheesetour.com/
