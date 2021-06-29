Official: Lightning strike may have caused Queensbury house fire

QUEENSBURY — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Queensbury on Tuesday evening that officials say may have been caused by a lightning strike.

The fire call came in just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at 1 Newcomb St.

West Glens Falls Fire Chief Jeff Dailey said the fire started in the rear garage area on the first floor of the two-story residence.

The fire was contained to that one room, according to Dailey. There was smoke damage in the house, but it is not a total loss. Some tote bags that were stored in the garage were destroyed, Dailey said.

About 50 firefighters from the West Glens Falls, South Glens Falls, Bay Ridge and South Queensbury departments quickly extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes, Dailey said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting three people, according to Dailey.

West Glens Falls EMS also responded to the scene.

Dailey said fire officials have not confirmed that it was a lightning strike. However, he said lightning struck a tree down the road as storms moved through the area.

There were 43 National Grid customers without power in Warren County as of 8:45 p.m.