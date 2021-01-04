Official: Glens Falls fire caused by child playing with lighter

GLENS FALLS — A fire that heavily damaged a Fulton Street house before Christmas was caused by a child playing with a lighter, according to a fire official.

Glens Falls Fire Chief James Schrammel said the blaze that damaged 9 Fulton St. was accidental. It started in a rear bedroom on the first floor of the two-family house at around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 20.

It took about an hour and 15 minutes to get the fire under control. All four shifts of the Glens Falls Fire Department responded to the scene, along with the South Queensbury Fire Department and Bay Ridge EMS.

Firefighters used a substantial number of air packs while working inside the house.

The departments had to dig out a fire hydrant that was shoveled in before they could hook up hoses.

No residents of the structure were injured. Two firefighters were injured in the blaze — one had a breathing issue and the other one was cut when a piece of glass punctured his turnout gear. They were transported to Glens Falls Hospital, where they were treated and released.

