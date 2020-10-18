Official: Fire at Ace Carting likely caused by garbage

FORT ANN — A fire at Ace Carting on Saturday was likely caused by something in the garbage, according to a fire official.

The West Fort Ann Fire Department received a call at around 8:40 a.m. about a fire at the transfer station near Harris Airport, just off Route 149. Fire Chief Mitch Beck said upon arrival, there was household garbage that was burning at the refuse company.

About 35 firefighters from the West Fort Ann, Fort Ann, Bay Ridge, Kingsbury and South Glens Falls departments responded, according to Beck.

“We had it knocked down in 10, 15 minutes,” he said.

Fort Ann Rescue was also at the scene and the North Queensbury Fire Department provided station coverage.

There was minimal damage to the structure and no injuries, according to Beck.

He said the exact cause likely will not be known. For example, the fire could have been caused by a disposal of a battery.

“If people don’t put tape over a 9-volt battery and it touches a piece of metal, it could have caused a fire,” he said.

