Official: Fair attendance returned to 2019 levels

EASTON — Preliminary numbers for 2022 Washington County Fair attendance “were back up to 2019,” fair co-manager Rebecca Breese said Tuesday.

“We’re extremely happy for the support of the community to make the Washington County Fair a huge success this year,” she said.

The fair hasn’t released its official daily tallies in several years, “but it’s safe to say that there were more than 120,000 people over the week,” Breese said.

By contrast, “there’s only 66,000 people in Washington County.”

Thunderstorms brought rain last Monday and Tuesday, “which was really bad,” Breese said, and Wednesday and Friday. Good weather and big crowds on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday more than made up for the wet days.

“Being able to recover and still hit those numbers was really good,” Breese said.

There doesn’t seem to be any one event or feature that brings in fairgoers.

“A huge draw goes back to agricultural education,” part of the fair’s mission, Breese said. Beyond that, “we truly have something for everyone, whether you’re coming with family, want to go on the rides, like fair food, or want to see the tractors you remember. We really hit it on all cylinders.”

The week-long fair plays an important role in the county’s economy.

“The fairgrounds give us an opportunity to get exposure to a lot of people and get our products out to a larger audience in a short amount of time,” Breese said.

For example, a few years ago a vendor in the County Bounty Building wasn’t sure if having a booth at the fair was worth his time and money, so he gave coupons for his goods to visitors. He was surprised by how many coupons were redeemed later during the holidays, Breese said.

“Once people come and see how beautiful and welcoming our community is, they come back,” Breese said. “It’s a very unique opportunity that we have.”