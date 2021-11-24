Official: Electrical power strip caused South Glens Falls fire

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — An electrical power strip was to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a two-family house in South Glens Falls on Sunday night.

Firefighters from South Glens Falls, Bay Ridge, West Glens Falls, Fort Edward and Hudson Falls responded to 156 Main St. for a report of a structure fire.

Saratoga County Fire Coordinator Ed Tremblay said the strip burned through the second floor kitchen area and spread to the rest of the structure.

“Everything just dropped down to the first floor, where they found stuff,” he said.

It took about an hour and a half to get the fire under control because there were a lot of interior spaces. Also, there was a lot of furniture, which is associated with an attached business.

Tremblay believes the structure is a total loss.

The property is owned by George Moss.

The business, George’s Haul It All, was the site of complaints from the village in 2015. Village officials said Moss was violating a cease-and-desist order by selling items from the storefront next to his house without a proper permit.

Moss collects furniture from properties that have been foreclosed or where the owners have died.

Village officials also said Moss was collecting junk in his yard.

