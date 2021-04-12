Official: Cigarette caused fire that destroyed house in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — Investigators believe an improperly discarded cigarette was the cause of a fire that destroyed a Queensbury house on Saturday.

Fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at a home at 11 Highland Ave.

It took multiple area departments about four hours to get the blaze under control.

The cause is accidental and appears to be started by a cigarette in a planter box, according to Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr.

Two residents and two dogs got out safely. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries.

