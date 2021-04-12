 Skip to main content
Official: Cigarette caused fire that destroyed house in Queensbury
Investigators believe a house that caught fire at 11 Highland Ave. in Queensbury early Saturday morning was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

QUEENSBURY — Investigators believe an improperly discarded cigarette was the cause of a fire that destroyed a Queensbury house on Saturday.

Fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at a home at 11 Highland Ave.

It took multiple area departments about four hours to get the blaze under control.

The cause is accidental and appears to be started by a cigarette in a planter box, according to Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr.

Two residents and two dogs got out safely. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

