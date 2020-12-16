 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Official: Campfire started Glens Falls garage fire
0 comments
featured

Official: Campfire started Glens Falls garage fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Official: Campfire started Glens Falls garage fire

The fire that damaged a two-car garage at 150 South St., Glens Falls, was caused by embers from a campfire, according to a fire official.

 Michael Goot

GLENS FALLS — The fire that damaged a two-car garage on South Street was caused by an open burning of materials, which is not permitted in the city.

Fire broke out just before 8 p.m. at 150 South St.

Fire Chief James Schrammel said a campfire had been started in the backyard of the multi-family structure. The residents were burning cardboard and some wood.

They had poured water on the fire and thought it was out, but embers that were still alight blew toward the garage, according to Schrammel.

“The embers must have at some point set the structure on fire,” he said.

About 14 firefighters were at the scene and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes, he said. The blaze did not spread to other structures.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The garage was far enough away that we didn’t have any exposure concerns,” he said.

Firefighters remained at the scene for extensive overhaul work, however, because of the amount of combustible material that was in the garage.

The cold weather did not cause any issues, Schrammel added. The fire was out relatively quickly, so firefighters did not have any problem with lines freezing.

No one was injured.

Schrammel reminded people that outdoor fires are not permitted.

“There is no open burning in the city of Glens Falls,” he said.

Michael Goot's most memorable stories of 2020

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News