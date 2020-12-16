Official: Campfire started Glens Falls garage fire

GLENS FALLS — The fire that damaged a two-car garage on South Street was caused by an open burning of materials, which is not permitted in the city.

Fire broke out just before 8 p.m. at 150 South St.

Fire Chief James Schrammel said a campfire had been started in the backyard of the multi-family structure. The residents were burning cardboard and some wood.

They had poured water on the fire and thought it was out, but embers that were still alight blew toward the garage, according to Schrammel.

“The embers must have at some point set the structure on fire,” he said.

About 14 firefighters were at the scene and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes, he said. The blaze did not spread to other structures.

“The garage was far enough away that we didn’t have any exposure concerns,” he said.

Firefighters remained at the scene for extensive overhaul work, however, because of the amount of combustible material that was in the garage.

The cold weather did not cause any issues, Schrammel added. The fire was out relatively quickly, so firefighters did not have any problem with lines freezing.