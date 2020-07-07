Official: Boards shouldn't 'iron out' differences via email

The board often has lengthy discussions at workshop sessions. But the workshop sessions do not cover most items on the voting agenda. The board usually approves all of those items in one vote without discussion.

Last year, board member George Ferone implied that the budget was largely developed through emails among the board members. He said he and others contributed to the budget in that way, even though in public they voted on the budget without much discussion.

Strough defended the practice Tuesday, saying emails are commonly used to get government work done.

“Find me a municipality that doesn’t,” he said.

By comparison, the Moreau Town Board recently took up a proposed law for commercial solar arrays. At a board meeting, they all took turns offering their first impressions of the draft, and listed several ways in which the law should be changed.

Supervisor Todd Kusnierz noted afterward that every board member, including himself, was unhappy with the draft, but all for different reasons. Still, he said, the only way to get it done was to start with a draft and hash it out in public until they found something a majority of the board could support.

