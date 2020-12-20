Official: AT&T dropping some 911 calls

FORT EDWARD — AT&T is currently having network issues that are causing some cellphones to drop calls when dialing 911.

Some test calls are re-connecting automatically and some are not, according to a news release from the Washington County Department of Public Safety.

If people are not able to direct dial 911, but can place other calls and need emergency services in Washington County, they can call the Communications Center at 518-747-3325.

AT&T is aware of the situation and is continuing to work on the issue, and a number of other counties across the state are reporting similar issues as well, according to the Department of Public Safety.

No estimated time of repair has been provided.

