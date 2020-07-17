Official: Asymptomatic salon worker didn't infect anyone

No one has gotten sick from exposure to a COVID-positive salon worker in Warren County, but it looks like it may have been sheer luck.
Warren County quarantined 25 people because they had been exposed to the worker, who runs a specialty salon. She is not a hairdresser, but county officials declined to describe her exact business because it would identify her.
Health Services was able to reach all of her clients and all other close contacts. Their quarantines have now ended — except for a couple who will be released Sunday — and no one has gotten sick.
But the salon worker did not consistently wear a mask, and she did not make all of her clients wear masks.
“From the investigation that was performed, it became clear that the salon worker did not adhere to required safety guidelines at all times, including not always requiring clients to wear a mask. Thankfully, there does not appear to have been any transmission of coronavirus to her clients despite the apparent failure to follow all of the guidelines. Warren County Health Services made sure to educate this person as to what needs to be done when/if she resumes business,” said spokesman Don Lehman.
Still, no one got sick, including many clients who live in other counties.
The salon worker never had any symptoms of coronavirus. She got a test because the state required salon workers to get a test every two weeks. Health Services could not determine when she got ill or where she caught the virus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to ask for people to wear masks and socially distance.
In a news release Friday, he said, "Too many leaders throughout the country are still playing politics with this virus. Viruses respond to science and data, not political opinion. We know the prescription: masks, social distancing and hand-washing.”
Also on Friday:
- Warren County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 266 confirmed cases since March. The person lives in the same household as a person who tested positive last week after catching the virus at a Fourth of July party. In addition, two people recovered, leaving 10 people still ill. All were described as mildly ill, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 227 confirmed cases and 212 recoveries. Two people are still ill, and neither one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 10 more people tested positive, for a total of 643 confirmed cases since March. There are 63 people still ill, three of whom are hospitalized. There were no recoveries to report Friday.
- Of the northern Saratoga County towns, one person is sick in Corinth, one in Hadley, two in Moreau and five (an increase of one) in Wilton.
- Essex County reported no new cases, with one person still sick and no one hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 38 people tested positive Thursday, a positivity rate of 1.1%. The vast majority of the new cases were in Albany County, which had 20 cases and a positivity rate of 1.8%. Epidemiologists say more testing is needed if the rate of people testing positive is regularly more than 1%, because it suggests that people who have the virus are not getting tested.
- Statewide, 776 people tested positive Thursday, a positivity rate of 0.99%.
- Locally, Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported zero. Statewide, 765 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Thursday and 10 people died.
