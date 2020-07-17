Official: Asymptomatic salon worker didn't infect anyone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No one has gotten sick from exposure to a COVID-positive salon worker in Warren County, but it looks like it may have been sheer luck.

Warren County quarantined 25 people because they had been exposed to the worker, who runs a specialty salon. She is not a hairdresser, but county officials declined to describe her exact business because it would identify her.

Health Services was able to reach all of her clients and all other close contacts. Their quarantines have now ended — except for a couple who will be released Sunday — and no one has gotten sick.

But the salon worker did not consistently wear a mask, and she did not make all of her clients wear masks.

“From the investigation that was performed, it became clear that the salon worker did not adhere to required safety guidelines at all times, including not always requiring clients to wear a mask. Thankfully, there does not appear to have been any transmission of coronavirus to her clients despite the apparent failure to follow all of the guidelines. Warren County Health Services made sure to educate this person as to what needs to be done when/if she resumes business,” said spokesman Don Lehman.

Still, no one got sick, including many clients who live in other counties.