QUEENSBURY — Around a table of seven in the back of the Ambrosia Diner on Wednesday evening was the cast of an off-Broadway sold-out show with a special dessert awaiting them.

Ambrosia Diner created a new sweet treat in honor of off-Broadway show, “Abandon All Hope,” which is being directed by Lake Luzerne’s Gorman Ruggiero this Saturday at Theater Row on 42nd Street in New York.

Ruggiero is working with the writer of the show, Peter Fenton of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The dramedy takes inspiration from “The Good Place,” “Knives Out,” and Jean-Paul Sartre’s “No Exit,” as it explores ethics, organized Christianity, and identity with clever wit and a streak of dark comedy.

Ruggerio talked about the show and how he believes there is potential for it to have a chance to hit a bigger stage in the years to come.

“It’s a truly classical piece,” Ruggerio said while waiting on a turkey dinner.

“Abandon All Hope” is based on three college freshmen — a scrappy feminist, a naïve evangelical, and a cocky analyst — who meet in Hell, which appears as a dorm room. They are forced to play a game with eternal stakes, which draws out each one’s fatal flaws in their interactions with each other and a fun-loving demon.

The winner will go to Heaven at the cost of the other two’s eternal torture.

The cast, full of smiles and stories, shared their experiences with being involved in the piece of art Fenton created based on three major insecurities of his own, as well as his own experiences and journey.

Fenton rode a rollercoaster when he made the decision of the script coming alive on stage after seeing one himself.

“After I chose to do a stage play, I had 10 weeks to cast the show, find a director, a costume designer, and that’s not a lot of time,” he said.

Stars aligned

Luckily, from previous crossing of paths with actors, directors, and more, he was able to put together a crew and cast for the show in such a short amount of time.

Both Ruggerio and Fenton agreed that the stars aligned in finding the right people for his work of art. From having Mandy Bell as costume designer to getting a full cast, he had his work cut out for him.

Avery Kellington, actor and producer, plays the role of Teresa, a fun-loving, strategic mastermind film noir femme fatale type, assuming the role of a trickster demon.

“It’s a dream character for me to play as I feel typecasted as a granny a lot of the time,” she said. “I truly get to embrace her.”

Kellington and Fenton crossed paths on the set of Bradley Hawkins’s short-film production “Calf Rope” in 2019. Starring in the short film was Gorman Ruggiero, a Lake Luzerne actor and director, and the three came together for “Abandon All Hope.”

According to Kellington, she was with Ruggerio when they drove past the diner in search of somewhere to eat before heading back to the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo, owned by Ruggiero.

She asked him to stop as there is a scene in the show that is set in a diner and her character’s earthly name is Hope Ambrosia.

Dessert unveiled

After the meal, Kellington asked Ruggerio about the idea to partner with the diner in promotion of the dramedy. They worked together to make a dessert inspired by her character.

“It’s a cannoli with whipped cream with strawberry sauce over the top in honor of Teresa,” she said.

The other members of the cast were surprised at the end of the meal with the sweet treat. Yuliana Sleme, cast as Melissa Jones, joked about needing to save room when halfway through the meal, making the table erupt in laughter.

Her character Melissa is best described as clever, politically ambitious sorority pledge with a strong internal detection for when someone is lying. Melissa’s brash exterior is a defense mechanism against her deep longing to belong — anywhere.

“I have a type for both film and theater and they are the opposite,” she said. “In films, I am always the sweet but poor, broken-down, baby-faced girl. I also usually play younger roles because of that. But on stage with this show I am wreaking havoc and a bit of a villain with having a strong personality.”

She said the role reversal for the forms of media is tied to her Latina roots, reminding her of her passionate and stentorian family.

“It’s different though, because I have never had to play a character that I don’t want to say is a villain, but has a lot of those traits,” she said. “I’ve never had to play a character that is trying to help but in turn isn’t helping anything at all … but at the same time no one is listening to her and she is self-centered.”

“Every character has flaws that they have to work through in order to come out on the other end a with a good soul,” Ruggerio added.

Michael DeLosAngeles, cast as Evan Daigle, said his character goes on a journey of heart in order to make himself a better person. He said when reading for the character, it was a matter of having an emotional connection with Daigle but was still so far from himself that it would take some time to find his character’s demeanor.

“He was brought up in an evangelical Christian background and ended up in Hell. He died and ended up in Hell after ‘doing everything right,’” Fenton said about DeLosAngeles’ character.

Jonathan Chen, playing the role of Sean Liu, said his character has a fulfilling arc to him. He has a moving monologue that is emotionally powerful to Fenton, and soon a sold-out audience.

“It’s not often that you see an Asian-American on a hero story told on stage,” Chen said.

Liu is depicted as a quick-witted, cocky Ivy League student that is an expert in games of theory and debate. His bravado hides a scared, sweet gay boy wanting to step away from his famous family’s spotlight.

Chen said that each character sucks in their own way because of their “stinky and nasty” things they have done. Needless to say, the table burst into laughter with Chen’s description.

“It’s a very human play. You can see why they all suck, but you love them even though they all suck,” he said.

Fenton said he is now awaiting the next yes for the show to continue growing.

“Logistically we’re looking for another off-Broadway company picking us up and continuing it that way somewhere.”

After dessert, the seven made their way back to have one of the last rehearsals before the show hits the stage Saturday night.

“All we need is our next yes and that will bring us our next opportunity,” Fenton said.