GLENS FALLS — People looking for the thrill of competition, the spirit of teamsmanship and the spectacle of the theater, all wrapped up the one package, had to look no further than the Odyssey of the Mind competition on Saturday afternoon.

“I call it a creative problem-solving competition,” said Carrie Van Tassel, Region 6 director for the Odyssey of the Mind program.

Twenty teams, representing a dozen school districts, participated in the regional Odyssey of the Mind competition at Glens Falls High School Saturday.

Started as a creative industrial design assignment by Dr. C. Samuel Micklus (Dr. Sam) at Rowan University in New Jersey over 40 years ago, Odyssey of the Mind has exploded into a worldwide tournament, where students from grades three through college level compete to showcase the strength of their minds and creativity.

Dr. Sam’s original assignment: “cross a lake without getting wet,” yielded such creative solution options from his students, that he decided to expand the assignment and had them apply their theories in a real world activity. The event became such a popular occurrence it started to garner media attention, and before long, more schools were looking to get in on the fun.

In 1978, schools in the area turned the activity into a competition, and Odyssey of the Mind was born. Now in its 46th year, students from across the globe participate in Odyssey of the Mind including Canada, China, Switzerland, Poland and Russia.

Each year, OM organizers design five “problems” for participants to solve.

“They create a situation for the kids to create a skit to kind of respond to the problem,” Van Tassel explained. “Within the problem that’s laid out, they have certain things that they have to do. They want to show working together. They want to show certain strategies involved, how they accomplish the goals of that problem and they get scored on each element as well as the overall performance.”

There’s even a division for students in kindergarten through second grade, though those are more or less practice years to get them acclimated to the process.

The groups of students are formed at the beginning of the school year, many of who come together year after year, and choose which problem they would like to tackle. Adult coaches volunteer to help the students, but the elements of the solution are completely derived by the participants. On competition day, the groups perform their solutions in front of a panel of volunteer judges.

Each performance is judged on strict criteria set by the national Odyssey of the Mind organization. Each group is then asked to perform a spontaneous solution, which they have not been allowed to prepare or rehearse for.

“They go in, no coaches, no audience, with just a few judges, they have no idea what question they’re gonna be asked. Sometimes it’s hands on, sometimes it’s a verbal question, but again, they’re scored on how well the team works together,” Van Tassel said.

One team, which has been working together for most of their academic careers, is the seven-member group from Galway High School.

“My mom heard about it and she asked me if I wanted to do it and I said, ‘yeah sure, I’ll give in a try,’” said junior Shamus Evans, who has been participating since kindergarten.

Another veteran member of the team, junior Adan Reekie-Mell, said he got involved in OM because his family is also big into the performing arts.

“Whenever you’re like a kindergartener and you see your parents performing, you’re like, ‘hey this looks like fun, you can make your own show,’” he said.

The group has been performing at OM together for around seven years. Most of them will graduate after next year, but in the time they’ve worked together, the team says they’ve learned a lot about teamwork, building off each other’s ideas, not shutting anyone down and listening to everything.

The group said they’ve learned how to play off of each other so well, they’ve each filled a role within the team. Montague, for example, is the group’s resident go-to when it comes to comedy.

Even when the spontaneous problem is sprung on them, the group can rely on each other to get the ball rolling and come up with something fun, creative, and on point.

That reliability has served the team well, especially this year. With OM not being the only extracurricular the students are involved in, Germain said it’s been tough to pull the group together for rehearsals.

“Over the season, we’ve probably all been together, like, a handful of times. It’s a very big challenge,” she said.

In addition to learning to rely on each other, the group said they’ve taken a lot of life lessons away from their time with OM.

“It’s made everything a lot busier, that’s for sure,” Eban Perkins said.

“And a month is a lot shorter than you think it is,” Peregrine Perkins added.

Coach Nichole Evans said the coolest thing for her to see is what a family the group has formed.

“Taylor, being the only girl, who doesn’t have any brothers of her own, has six that would have her back in any instance,” Evans said.

“I typically cling to, like, my circle of people, and because of OM, it’s taught me to branch out,” Reekie-Mell said. “I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people — not even just from Galway but from other schools and it’s cool.”

The Galway High School team took first place in their division Saturday for their problem-solving performance of “The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!!” They will be joined by the teams from the William H. Barton Intermediate School, in Queensbury, Ballston Spa Middle School, Milton Terrance Elementary School in Ballston Spa, Malta Avenue Elementary School in Ballston Spa and Bolton Central School, which all took first place in their divisions. Two lottery winning teams from Joseph Henry Elementary School in Galway and another from Milton Terrace Elementary School in Ballston Spa also will participate. The teams will compete in the state finals on April 15 in Syracuse.

For more information about the New York regional Odyssey of the Mind program, visit www.nyodyssey.org.