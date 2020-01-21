Occupancy tax up; Warren County events to receive more money

Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, chairman of the Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee, sought to cap the funding at $365,000, as supervisors seek to cut spending amid concerns about occupancy tax reserves. But as supervisors went through applications, and their merits and scoring on a scale that gauges tourism impact were discussed, supervisors opted to go over his recommendation with seven events. The money will come from a reserve fund where annual increases have accumulated.

Dickinson suggested cutting funding for the Warrensburg Bike Rally, which Americade motorcycle rally owners have long taken issue with as a competing event in the Lake George area.

That led to a terse discussion between Dickinson and Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, who pointed out that the Warrensburg event brings in rental income for the county fairgrounds, and Americade seems to have its tours steer clear of town because of the competing rally.

Supervisors eventually agreed to give the rally $10,000, the same amount it got last year but less than the $40,700 that organizer Ed Zibro sought. Americade will get $55,000 for its annual June rally and a block party in the village of Lake George.