Occupancy tax up; Warren County events to receive more money

Warren County supervisors agreed Tuesday to shell out nearly 25 percent more occupancy tax funding to events and businesses this year, as they learned that the county has begun to collect money from short-term home rentals.
Nineteen events will reap the benefits of the increasing receipts from the 4 percent county tax on hotel, motel and bed-and-breakfast rooms. The tax has brought in $4.7 million for 2019 so far.
Last year, the county board gave out $351,000 for special event promotions. But on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee approved $425,750 in promotional funding to the events deemed to have the biggest impact.
Towns around the county and the city of Glens Falls will split an additional $405,000 for promotion of smaller events and programs.
It was an adversarial process at times, as county leaders and promoters sparred over the rules for determining who gets how much. But in the end, the nine-person committee agreed to give a number of events more money than they got last year.
2020 Warren County occupancy tax awards
|Event
|2019
|2020
|Adirondack Wine & Food Festival
|$40,000
|$35,000
|Adirondack Balloon Festival
|$40,000
|$35,000
|Adirondack Sports Complex
|$40,000
|$40,000
|Adirondack Nationals Car Show
|$25,000
|$25,000
|Americade and block party
|$55,000
|$55,000
|NY High School Basketball Tournament
|$15,000
|$25,000
|Lake George Winter Carnival
|$35,000
|$35,000
|North Creek Business Alliance
|$12,500
|$12,500
|Warren County Safe & Quality Bicycling
|$5,000
|$5,000
|Warrensburg Bike Rally
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Warrensburg World's Largest Garage Sale
|$25,000
|$28,250
|The Hyde Collection
|$15,000
|$15,000
|Adirondack Independence Music Festival
|0
|$25,000
|Iroquois Regional Volleyball
|0
|$5,000
|PrimeTime Lacrosse tournament
|$20,000
|$30,000
|Adirondack Trialthlon
|$9,000
|$10,000
|Christkinlmarkt
|$10,000
|$35,000
|Total
|$351,500
|$425,750
Among those receiving increases were the Lake George Winter Carnival, Adirondack Christkindlmarkt and the World's Largest Garage Sale in Warrensburg.
Two events, Adirondack Independence Music Festival and Iroquois Empire Regional Volleyball Association, will get funding this year but did not get any last year.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson, chairman of the Occupancy Tax Coordination Committee, sought to cap the funding at $365,000, as supervisors seek to cut spending amid concerns about occupancy tax reserves. But as supervisors went through applications, and their merits and scoring on a scale that gauges tourism impact were discussed, supervisors opted to go over his recommendation with seven events. The money will come from a reserve fund where annual increases have accumulated.
Dickinson suggested cutting funding for the Warrensburg Bike Rally, which Americade motorcycle rally owners have long taken issue with as a competing event in the Lake George area.
That led to a terse discussion between Dickinson and Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, who pointed out that the Warrensburg event brings in rental income for the county fairgrounds, and Americade seems to have its tours steer clear of town because of the competing rally.
Supervisors eventually agreed to give the rally $10,000, the same amount it got last year but less than the $40,700 that organizer Ed Zibro sought. Americade will get $55,000 for its annual June rally and a block party in the village of Lake George.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino also took issue with spending more money, as he pointed out that promotional funding was originally designed to help new events get off the ground and become self-sufficient. The guidelines called for funding for the first three years.
"I think we get carried away giving away money," he said.
Sasha Pardy, founder of Adirondack Wine & Food Festival, said the funding helps events grow, and also deal with rising costs.
"I'm not sitting on my laurels. I want this thing to grow," she said.
Occupancy tax receipts for 2019 are up 7.4 percent, with innkeepers having until March to forward their payments. County Treasurer Michael Swan said enforcement efforts to recover from lodging owners who didn't pay resulted in some of the increase.
Airbnb expects to forward its first payment later this month, Swan said. The treasurer's office is also working to find out from local Realtors about short-term home rentals they book as well, he added.
In addition to event promotion, occupancy tax revenue funds the county Tourism Department, with $250,000 going to Cool Insuring Arena and $400,000 to the Lake George Convention & Visitors Bureau this year.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com