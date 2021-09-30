Occupancy tax revenues ahead of last year, may top $5 million

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has collected more occupancy tax so far this year than in all of 2020.

Tourism Director Joanne Conley said the county has collected $4,438,850 to date in 2021 compared with $4,238,439 during 2020.

She believes the county will exceed 2019’s total of $4,864,332.

“We’ve conservatively estimated that we will collect $5 million in occupancy tax this year,” she said on Wednesday at a special workshop meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Some of the increase is due to an increase in the average daily hotel room rate. It is $181.13 this year, up $20 from 2019. Bur visitors are coming to the region and willing to pay that rate.

“We know we’re doing a good job of getting the word out and providing a wonderful vacation for them,” she said.

About 52% of rooms were rented, according to Conley. This figure only takes into account the lodging establishments that report data to STR, which accounts for 7,000 out of 9,000 rooms.

The total revenue is nearly $128.85 million.