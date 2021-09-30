Occupancy tax revenues ahead of last year, may top $5 million

QUEENSBURY — Warren County has collected more occupancy tax so far this year than in all of 2020.
Tourism Director Joanne Conley said the county has collected $4,438,850 to date in 2021 compared with $4,238,439 during 2020.
She believes the county will exceed 2019’s total of $4,864,332.
“We’ve conservatively estimated that we will collect $5 million in occupancy tax this year,” she said on Wednesday at a special workshop meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Some of the increase is due to an increase in the average daily hotel room rate. It is $181.13 this year, up $20 from 2019. Bur visitors are coming to the region and willing to pay that rate.
“We know we’re doing a good job of getting the word out and providing a wonderful vacation for them,” she said.
About 52% of rooms were rented, according to Conley. This figure only takes into account the lodging establishments that report data to STR, which accounts for 7,000 out of 9,000 rooms.
The total revenue is nearly $128.85 million.
Conley said the average rate for a short-term rental is $392, for about $45 million total in revenue so far this year. The rate is much higher because a large party renting a house may have needed to rent three or four hotel rooms otherwise.
She anticipated the county would collect more occupancy tax through short-term rentals, as the county has just hired Granicus, a St. Paul, Minn.-based firm, to develop an online platform to collect data on short-term rentals. The cost of the contract is not to exceed $35,000.
After Conley presented the revenue side of the picture, supervisors received an update about the new process that will determine how occupancy tax revenue will be spent.
New event application form
The Board of Supervisors last month adopted a new form that applicants seeking funding will fill out. The applications will be graded on a 100-point scale, using criteria such as how effective an event is in drawing overnight visitors, increasing amenities that support guests and increasing regional visitation.
Other criteria are whether the organizers are effective in partnering with other hospitality businesses, whether they enhance local quality of life, provide regional employment opportunities, are financially self-sustaining and drive visitors during off-peak times, according to Kristen Hanifin, tourism development and events coordinator for the county.
Hanifin said the goal is to take a broader view and see how the region’s events are working together as part of a cohesive strategy to promote the region.
“Making sure all those pieces align and they row in the same direction,” she said.
Hanifin cited Prime Time Lacrosse as an event that would score well under the criteria. The tournament has been hosted in the area for four years and has registered 30% growth year over year. The last tournament had 158 teams from 16 states, bringing 8,830 visitors to the region.
They generated 6,164 room stays at 22 hotels, according to Hanifin.
Organizers requested $40,000 in occupancy tax funds in 2021. The event generated nearly $100 for every $1 in occupancy tax funds it received, according to Hanifin.
Supervisors liked the new application.
“I think it’s a lot more user-friendly,” said Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett.
Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he believes the new process will take a lot of the burden off of the Tourism Department.
Hanifin said it has a quick turnaround time. Applications for occupancy tax funds for events that take place from June to September are due by Oct. 27. The county will award the funds in mid-December.
Funding for events that take place off-peak from October through May are due Dec. 3, and the funding decisions will be made in late February or early March.
She said the county would not turn people away but the point is not to have these applications roll in on a continual basis.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.