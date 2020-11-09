 Skip to main content
NYSPHSAA confirms policy on winter sports
NYSPHSAA confirms policy on winter sports

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association confirmed the status quo for winter sports — low- and moderate-risk sports can move ahead, but others sports remain on hold.

The organization is still awaiting guidance from the state on high-risk sports, which include basketball, hockey and wrestling.

The sports approved to move ahead are bowling, gymnastics, indoor track, skiing and swimming. The first practice date for those sports is Nov. 30. Other sports cannot be played unless the state gives the green light.

The just-completed fall season was played under similar conditions. The state allowed low- and moderate-risk sports to go forward, but among local schools, the only sports played were golf, cross country and girls tennis in the Foothills Council.

