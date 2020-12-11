NYSPHSAA cancels winter championships; high-risk sports further delayed

The State Boys Basketball Tournament at Cool Insuring Arena has been canceled for the second straight year, yet another sports event to become a victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association cancelled all winter state championships on Friday, and also indefinitely postponed all competition in “high-risk” sports. Those sports include basketball, ice hockey and wrestling.

Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the NYSPHSAA, said the organization is still hoping to play the winter season, as well as spring and a delayed fall season. But holding state championships, which involve hotel rooms and long-distance travel, did not seem doable in the near future.

“When examining the feasibility of Winter State Championships, it became apparent that travel and overnight accommodations would create a unique challenge for our member schools,” Zayas said in a press release. “At this time, we must prioritize maximizing student participation without a focus on championship events.”

Low- and moderate-risk sports have been approved by the state to move ahead with their winter seasons, beginning next week. Those sports include bowling, skiing and swimming.