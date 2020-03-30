NYSEG donating personal protective equipment

New York State Energy and Gas, which is part of the Avangrid companies, announced Monday that it is donating about 17,700 protective masks to assist health care workers across the state amid a shortage of protective gear for medical personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The 9,000 surgical masks and 8,700 N95 respirators are being delivered to a state receiving center, where officials will disperse them to facilities most in need according to a news release.

“As the governor said, this is not a sprint — it’s a marathon. Given the dire shortages of masks and other protective gear faced by medical facilities across the state, we have an opportunity and an obligation to help. We sincerely hope that by doing this we are able to help save lives,” said Carl A. Taylor, president and CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric, in a news release.

In addition, the utility companies have been taking steps to reinforce the electric system to hospitals, nursing homes, food and critical distribution warehouses and other critical facilities. The Avangrid Foundation is also committing $2 million to support coronavirus relief and recovery.

