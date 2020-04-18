NYSEG donates $50,000 to food bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

New York State Electric and Gas has donated $50,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY to fund about 200,000 meals.

The donation is part of a $2 million commitment by NYSEG’s parent company, Avangrid, to support national and local programs assisting those affected by COVID-19.

“While the company has taken a number of steps to put customers first and assist those impacted by the ongoing situation, supporting local organizations such as the Regional Food Bank is an important step in caring for the communities we serve,” said Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric in a news release.

“The need for emergency food assistance right now continues to grow, and NYSEG’s donation will enable us to feed thousands of people who are struggling at this difficult time — children missing school meals, adults out of work, and seniors unable to safely leave their homes,” said Mark Quandt, executive director of Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY “We are so grateful for NYSEG’s wonderful generosity.”

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0