NYSCOPBA leader recovering from COVID-19 looks back

Shards of glass.

That's how the fluid in Michael Powers' lungs looked after an X-ray of his chest. Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, knew he had COVID-19. But this was a new development in his fight against the respiratory illness — and it led to his hospitalization.

Nearly a month later, Powers is recovering. As head of the union representing correction officers in state prisons across New York, he's back at work advocating for safety measures.

In an interview with The Citizen, Powers detailed his COVID-19 bout. He wasn't hospitalized until April 7, but the symptoms began on March 18 while he was in Albany for work.

'Felt a little flush'

Powers said he started feeling symptoms during the evening on March 18. When he woke up the next morning, he had chills and was shaking. He said he "felt a little flush."

He left Albany to return to his home in Ogdensburg. He contacted his doctor and scheduled an appointment. During the examination, he was tested for the flu and other illnesses. Those tests were negative.