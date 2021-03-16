NYS looking for help at Queensbury vaccination site

QUEENSBURY – New York State is looking for help to run its new mass vaccination site in Queensbury.
It will open in “the coming days,” state officials said, which is an improvement over previous announcements, in which the state said it would be open in “coming weeks.”
The state is looking for volunteers and paid staff to run the site.
To volunteer, go to: https://apps.health.ny.gov/pub/servny/.
To apply for a job, go to: https://health.ny.gov/employment/index.htm/.
College students and post-graduates can volunteer at this link: https://apps.health.ny.gov/public/studentvolunteer/instructions/.
“This site will be a long-term operation, and with that there will be both paid and volunteer opportunities for our community members and organizations to continue giving back to our region in the way that truly makes us ‘Hometown, USA.’ Our help will keep this site running smoothly and administering the vaccinations we need to bring this pandemic to an end,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a statement.
In other vaccine news, Warren County Health Services said that about half a dozen residents have caught coronavirus in the three week period after the first dose of vaccine. None have become seriously ill. So far, Health Services knows of no one who has tested positive for coronavirus after getting the second dose. The vaccine is fully protective two weeks after the second dose (and four weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and is not considered protective at all until the two-week mark after the first dose.
