NYS looking for help at Queensbury vaccination site

In other vaccine news, Warren County Health Services said that about half a dozen residents have caught coronavirus in the three week period after the first dose of vaccine. None have become seriously ill. So far, Health Services knows of no one who has tested positive for coronavirus after getting the second dose. The vaccine is fully protective two weeks after the second dose (and four weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and is not considered protective at all until the two-week mark after the first dose.