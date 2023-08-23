The application process food banks follow to get state funding can be confusing and complex at times, but is done so to create a fair playing field for all food organization applicants. This is according to Jill Dunkle, the Director of the Division of Nutrition for New York State Department of Health.

She spoke during an online meeting of the New York State Food and Hunger Council.

Food insecurity programs across the state receive $34.5 million in allocated funding from the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program and $50 million from Nourish New York, Dunkle said.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo helped create Nourish New York under a public health executive order during the pandemic. The program provides funding for New York’s emergency food providers to purchase surplus products from farmers and deliver it to families in need.

“Back then we had a lot of leeway in allocating funding. However, when those executive orders ended, the State Comptroller’s office required the department to competitively bid Nourish New York,” Dunkle said.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orange County is just one example of a food insecurity organization that must competitively bid on funding, including for their gleaning program. Gleaning allows people to walk a farm after it has been harvested and collect vegetables that have been missed or were discarded because their shape or size will not be marketable.

This year, the organization received funding from Nourish New York, but lost out on the state’s nutrition assistance program funding.

Executive Director Lucy Joyce described the operation as a “well-oiled gleaning machine,” where employees visit local farms and then transport the collected crops via a refrigerated truck to local food pantries and soup kitchens throughout the Hudson Valley.

Joyce estimates that around 300,000 pounds of produce have been distributed pretty regularly over the years, depending on how much farmers have that’s unmarketable yet still edible.

“I know we’re not alone in this. It’s quite concerning when you have a longstanding, excellent program that then gets cut,” Joyce said. “We received money to purchase food, but gleaning is our forte and what we do really well.”

The competitive bid process is complex because of a lengthy scoring and ranking system when evaluating applications, Dunkle said, adding that the organizations must be careful to demonstrate clearly just how the program runs and how it’s used.

“We cannot assign points just because they’re longstanding, excellent applications,” Dunkle said. This year’s application process has also been complicated since the state switched from one grant-tracking system to the New York Statewide Financial System.