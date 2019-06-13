{{featured_button_text}}
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The New York Racing Association will host a two-day job fair for those interested in working at Saratoga Race Course during the 2019 meet.

The job fair will be held from on Friday and Saturday in the Embassy Suites at 86 Congress St.

Interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Positions are available with NYRA, Integrated Staffing, Centerplate, American Maintenance and Union Square Events.

Opportunities include: hospitality ambassadors; hosts/hostesses; guest services; cashiers; parking attendants; NYRA Bets Squad representatives; white caps/ushers; box office; betting clerks; turf work/general labor; security guards; porters; cooks; waitstaff; bussers; merchandise clerks; concessions supervisors and cashiers; cleaners; and warehouse workers.

For information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga.

