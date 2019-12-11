NYCLU labels proposed Glens Falls protest law as 'overreaching and unnecessary'; Meeting sought with city officials

“You have to be very careful because there are people who for religious reasons cover their face and those considerations must be taken into account,” she said.

A NYCLU attorney is still reviewing the proposed law.

Trimble said the organization would like to sit down with city officials and go over the concerns point by point to make sure that the regulations are not infringing on people’s rights.

“There have been many, many demonstrations over the last few years and there hasn’t been a problem, so we don’t want to restrict access to the public areas just because there have been some unpleasant circumstances,” she said.

Councilwoman-at-large Jane Reid said Tuesday the city had not heard directly from the NYCLU, but she had read a previous Post-Star story about its concerns that the law was too broad.

Reid said she understands that the concern is once the law is on the books, it has to be applied evenly for everything.

“I’d love to hear how they think we accomplish this in another way,” she said.

Reid was leading Tuesday’s Common Council meeting in the absence of Mayor Dan Hall.