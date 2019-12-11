NYCLU labels proposed Glens Falls protest law as 'overreaching and unnecessary'; Meeting sought with city officials

GLENS FALLS — An official with the New York Civil Liberties Union said the organization believes that the city of Glens Falls’ proposed demonstration regulations are an “overreaching and unnecessary” response to what may be a temporary issue of downtown political protests.
“Our main concern is they’re reacting to a temporary volatile situation, and you don’t want to write anything in stone when you’re reacting to a unique situation,” said Melanie Trimble, director for the Capital Region chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union.
Trimble said the organization would like to set up a meeting with city officials after the holidays.
The Common Council last month had tabled its proposed law because the NYCLU wanted time to review it.
Trimble had expressed the concern that the law was too broad in an email sent to The Post-Star on Friday after a reporter inquired about its review. She elaborated on those concerns on Tuesday.
One concern is the prohibition against gathering in certain spots, according to Trimble. The proposal would ban demonstrations within 5 feet of the public road around Centennial Circle and the Civil War monument.
Trimble said that restricting locations may be too far-reaching. City officials have expressed concern about safety, especially for pedestrians and vehicles moving through Centennial Circle. Trimble said she wants to know more about those concerns and if the city believes the traffic problems are so significant that people should be required to stay back that far from the street.
“The setbacks are larger than state requires,” she said. “We want to have a discussion with the city about it, find out what their real intent is and try to work out a compromise that wouldn’t infringe on people’s First Amendment right to demonstrate downtown.”
Trimble said she understands that the proposed rules are in response to clashes between rival groups of protesters.
“These are things that the police ought to be able to deal with and control — rather than changing the actual law,” she said.
Another issue Trimble raised is the requirement that organizers of demonstrations give city officials 10 days’ notice for groups of 25 or more and five days’ notice for groups of between 15 and 25.
In the most recent draft of the law, the city included a provision for “spontaneous" demonstrations in response to breaking news that says organizers should give notice to the mayor in such instances.
“A group may want to gather very suddenly and it’s not that large a group and it may be only three or four people,” she said. “Why should they have to request permission from the mayor to do something? It’s very restrictive and probably unnecessary.”
Another concern Trimble has is the prohibition against facial coverings.
“You have to be very careful because there are people who for religious reasons cover their face and those considerations must be taken into account,” she said.
A NYCLU attorney is still reviewing the proposed law.
Trimble said the organization would like to sit down with city officials and go over the concerns point by point to make sure that the regulations are not infringing on people’s rights.
“There have been many, many demonstrations over the last few years and there hasn’t been a problem, so we don’t want to restrict access to the public areas just because there have been some unpleasant circumstances,” she said.
Councilwoman-at-large Jane Reid said Tuesday the city had not heard directly from the NYCLU, but she had read a previous Post-Star story about its concerns that the law was too broad.
Reid said she understands that the concern is once the law is on the books, it has to be applied evenly for everything.
“I’d love to hear how they think we accomplish this in another way,” she said.
Reid was leading Tuesday’s Common Council meeting in the absence of Mayor Dan Hall.
In response to a question about whether police could handle the protests using the laws on the books, Reid said the police had asked for guidance from the council. The city would have to compile all the relevant laws in one document if it decides to go that route and not adopt a separate law regulating demonstrations.
“If that’s going to be the case, we’ll pull together some sort of document that says here’s what’s on our books. Here are the laws,” she said.
