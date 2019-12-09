GLENS FALLS — The New York Civil Liberties Union is concerned that the city’s proposed local law regulating demonstrations is too broad and would have unintended consequences.
“We understand what Glens Falls is trying to do with its proposed law regulating demonstrations. At present, they have opposing political organizations demonstrating simultaneously and the city wants to ensure public safety while protecting political speech,” Melanie Trimble, director of the Capital Region chapter of the NYCLU, said in an email in response to a Post-Star reporter's inquiry.
“The problem with the proposed law is that it seeks to solve a specific and isolated problem with too broad an approach. Our initial review of the language determines that it is overreaching and would have many unintended effects,” Trimble added.
Trimble's email states she appreciates that Glens Falls is working to get the law right, and the NYCLU hopes it can work with the city.
She was not able to provide further comment to The Post-Star on Monday because she said she was busy in meetings in New York City, but offered to provide additional comments on Tuesday.
The Common Council last month tabled the proposed demonstration law because of the NYCLU’s concerns.
The NYCLU previously told city officials it was worried about the provision the council had added to account for “spontaneous demonstrations” in response to breaking news.
City officials proposed the demonstrations law to try to get a handle on the proliferating protests downtown of groups for and against President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
The proposed local law would have required organizers of protests to give at least five days’ notice in advance of a protest if they were expecting at least 15 people. Groups of 25 people would need 10 days.
The law would also require a setback of at least 5 feet from the public road around Centennial Circle and the Civil War monument and mandate that competing groups of demonstrators to be at least 30 feet apart from each other.
The propsoed law is not on the agenda for Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
Mayor Dan Hall said last week that he had not heard back from NYCLU officials regarding the demonstrations law. He did not return a message left for comment on Monday.
