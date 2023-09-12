New York City and its Department of Social Services has withdrawn its lawsuit against Warren County. The lawsuit was one of many aimed at upstate counties that officially resolved not to take migrants from NYC by the busload. The official resolution stops county hotels and motels from working with any department or company that attempts to deliver a large number of people to into the county.

New York has been struggling with this issue for months, and believed that other counties should accept some of the burden. Many counties other than Warren also resolved not to take the migrants en masse.

“The above-styled action, including any cross claims or counter claims, is hereby discontinued without prejudice and without costs to any party,” the Stipulation of Voluntary Dissolution reads in part. The county did not have a response before press time.