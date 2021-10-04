NYC Dems say rate hike isn't environmentally friendly

Several state legislators have signed a letter, asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to oppose National Grid's rate increase agreement with the Public Service Commission.
The agreement was announced Sept. 27. Under its terms, electric rates would increase 2.4% in the first year, 4.5% in the second year and 4.9% in the third year while gas rates would increase 2.9% in the first year, 6.4% in the second year and $6.7% in the third year.
Monthly bills for average residential electricity customers who use 600 kwh a month would increase $1.88 in the first year, $1.88 in year two and $2.23 in year three.
Average residential gas bills for customers who use 82 therms a month would increase $1.51 per month in the first year, $2.37 in year two and $2.56 in year three.
"Our three-year agreement reflects the input of a broad range of stakeholders and is an important step forward in advancing New York's clean energy future. It maintains a focus on managing customer affordability in response to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, while funding programs that will modernize our energy networks and promote economic growth in the state," said National Grid's New York President Rudy Wynter.
Legislative disapproval
But state lawmakers are asking Hochul to review the decision, not because the rates are too high but because the rate agreement contradicts their reading of the state's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Several organizations — among them Citizen Action of New York, the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, the Environmental Defense Fund, the Alliance for a Green Economy, Stop NY Fracked Gas Pipeline, Greenlots and a company that manufactures electric vehicle charging stations — opposed the rate hike throughout negotiations.
The agreement's $1.4 billion in spending on fossil fuel infrastructure and increase in gas sales within National Grid's territory conflict with the state act's declaration that New York will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Ten state senators and 15 state Assembly members signed a letter Sept. 17, asking Hochul to review the Public Service Commission's tentative approval of the rate increase. They argue customers will pay for portions of a pipeline in North Brooklyn and new projects in Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island that are in opposition to the climate act.
"In their order, the PSC correctly acknowledged that New York's groundbreaking climate law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, applies to rate cases, but then shockingly said that National Grid's gas sales growth plan and rate hike complies with the CLCPA despite having performed no greenhouse gas emissions accounting," the letter states.
National Grid officials say the rate increase will allow more energy affordability programs and services, investment in energy efficiency and demand programs to help customers manage their energy use and bills. The increases will also help the company invest in clean energy solutions, they say.
State legislators are unconvinced.
"Dozens of New Yorkers unnecessarily lost their lives recently because for decades the fossil fuel industry perpetuated climate denial and the industry continues to delay the transition off fossil fuels," the letter states.
'They have no understanding'
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said it is important to maintain existing energy infrastructure and build new infrastructure to get power where it is needed.
He reiterated his call for further investment in the state's aging electric grid.
Republicans want to know the impact of the climate act on electricity wholesale prices, delivery rates and total bills that energy consumers in this state will pay, including indirect energy costs.
"They have no understanding of how energy infrastructure really functions and the challenges we face," Borrello said. "Instead of investing in New York's aging and failing electric grid, we are wasting billions of taxpayer dollars on boondoggle green energy projects. We can't deliver that energy from where it's produced to where it's needed."