NYC Dems say rate hike isn't environmentally friendly

Several state legislators have signed a letter, asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to oppose National Grid's rate increase agreement with the Public Service Commission.

The agreement was announced Sept. 27. Under its terms, electric rates would increase 2.4% in the first year, 4.5% in the second year and 4.9% in the third year while gas rates would increase 2.9% in the first year, 6.4% in the second year and $6.7% in the third year.

Monthly bills for average residential electricity customers who use 600 kwh a month would increase $1.88 in the first year, $1.88 in year two and $2.23 in year three.

Average residential gas bills for customers who use 82 therms a month would increase $1.51 per month in the first year, $2.37 in year two and $2.56 in year three.

"Our three-year agreement reflects the input of a broad range of stakeholders and is an important step forward in advancing New York's clean energy future. It maintains a focus on managing customer affordability in response to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, while funding programs that will modernize our energy networks and promote economic growth in the state," said National Grid's New York President Rudy Wynter.

Legislative disapproval