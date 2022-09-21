NY Secretary of State Rodriguez visits Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — As a group of government officials walked down Glen Street in Glens Falls on Wednesday, they stopped at every third restaurant or store to shake hands with the owners.

New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez has been on a trip across state visiting cities roughly the same size as Glens Falls that have been awarded DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) grants.

Prior to setting off on the tour, Mayor Bill Collins met the secretary with Jeff Flagg, the city’s director of economic development.

Rodriguez said the success of any investment in and development of a city requires a formula of not just one aspect, but many things.

“Can we provide utility? Can we lighten up the streets? Make sure the businesses are happening. Then, what are the one or two anchors we can help address that have been hard to address for a long time. So it’s a really good balance of how we spread around that 10 million dollars (from the DRI grant). We will never do just one project. We want to try and bring it all together,” Rodriguez said.

Walking down South Street away from Glen Street, Collins pointed out to his right and showed Rodriguez the buildings that were, at one point, the epicenter of the city’s downtown nightlife; Sandy’s and Hot Shots. The buildings that housed these old establishments will be turned into mixed-use development.

In addition, a new affordable housing unit will be constructed.

The current DRI project would target the former incubator building at 36 Elm St., the Sandy’s Clam Bar building at 41 South St., the Hot Shots building at 45 South St., along with the creation of new buildings along South and Elm streets.

Rodriguez said the multiplier effect seems to be taking place through the initial $10 million investment.

“The $10 million is getting multiplied almost four, five times just with the private development happening around our investment. This is what economic development should be, not just public money,” Rodriguez said.

He was referring to the Park Street block and Elizabeth Miller’s multiple ongoing projects.

“Each place has its own relationship with its surroundings,” Rodriguez said when asked about what he thinks is unique about the identity of Glens Falls.

“This place is an opening point for the Adirondacks; you can be in the downtown, but it is also the entry point to the Adirondacks. I think it allows them to bring those two markets together. It’s essential to keep people in this community. The housing is a part of that, the farmers market, the commercial activity, the restaurants — all those are part of the formula that makes it interesting,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez and his team were headed to Old Forge next.

“We are highlighting our Hamlet-Hudson initiative, which is a waterfront revitalization program,” Rodriguez said.