NY prison reuse report outlines options for Moriah Shock facility

MORIAH — An amendment to the state Constitution would be necessary to transfer ownership of the now-closed Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility property to a private developer, according to the state commission evaluating reuse of closed prisons.

That determination would limit immediate reuse options to state agencies, or possibly municipalities, said Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava.

A constitutional amendment is required to sell or give away state-owned land in the Adirondack Park.

The state Prison Redevelopment Commission, in its report released on Thursday, pledged to work with community leaders to prepare a reuse plan acceptable to the Legislature and the statewide electorate, and recommended the state conduct a public relations campaign to promote the advantages of reusing closed state prisons.

Scozzafava said he “seriously doubts” that a constitutional amendment would pass, and even it did, it would be a long process.

“That’s a four- or five-year process,” he said.

A constitutional amendment must be passed by the Legislature in two consecutive two-year legislation sessions, and then approved in a statewide referendum.

November 2025 would be the earliest an amendment could be on the general election ballot.

“Obviously, the only use or reuse for that property will have to be a state agency or a municipal agency,” Scozzafava said.

Keeping the lights on

Scozzafava is encouraged that the report recommends the state continue to heat, light and maintain the 62-acre property with 114,000 square feet of building space.

Without heat and maintenance, the facility would begin to deteriorate within one year, Scozzafava said in a telephone interview on Friday.

“You leave the lights on so you can have a turnkey operation. That’s critical,” Scozzafava said.

Scozzafava commended the state commission on its analysis.

“I think the commission did their due diligence,” he said.

The Adirondack Council, an environmental organization that has been advocating for reuse of the property, praised the commission for recommending the state continue to light, heat and maintain the facility.

“We think that’s step No. 1 to finding a new use, and we’re encouraged by them taking that step,” John Sheehan, an Adirondack Council spokesman, said Thursday.

The report analyzed reuse potential in general for the facility, and did not identify or address specific reuse possibilities.

Area state legislators and the Adirondack Council have suggested several possibilities, including reusing the facility for a conservation employment training center, as a specialized facility for nonviolent county inmates, for a drug treatment program, as a state correctional facility for elderly and critically ill incarcerated individuals, or for offices for state agencies.

Civilian Climate Corps

The Adirondack Council has proposed the state reuse the facility for a “Civilian Climate Corps” training and program center, modeled after the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps.

In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the CCC, a federal forest management, flood control and conservation program, as a solution to rampant unemployment during the Great Depression.

Now, the proposed Civilian Climate Corps, coming at a time of national labor shortages in virtually every industry, just the opposite scenario as in 1933, would address climate change and be an economic boost in the community that has been in decline since its historic iron ore mining industry shutdown in the 1970s, said Sheehan, of the Adirondack Council, in a telephone interview on Monday.

The Civilian Climate Corps would provide training and employment in fields such as environmental monitoring, using hand tools to reroute hiking trails on overused Adirondack peaks, and work on water and soil infrastructure projects.

The concept has been discussed for years, and now the timing is right as the federal and state government have made funding for “green jobs” a priority.

Ideally, the Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul would allocate startup funding in the new state budget, or in a supplemental budget bill if federal funding becomes available, Sheehan said.

Conceivably, the corps would be a state-run program funded jointly by the state and federal governments.

An estimate of funding that would be necessary to start the program has not yet been determined.

“We think that certainly the initial class size should be graduated in the dozens (of students), ultimately in the hundreds,” Sheehan said.

At this point, it’s a concept that the Adirondack Council hopes Hochul will take an interest in, take ownership of, and refine to her liking, said Aaron Mair, director of the Adirondack Council’s Forever Adirondacks Campaign.

“She is the quarterback,” Mair said.

The state closed the Moriah facility in March.

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the Adirondack Council “makes a strong argument” for reusing the facility to train and house conservation workers, but that other potential reuses should also be considered.

“I don’t object or disagree with them” as to the logic of their proposal, he said.

Drug treatment facility

Stec said he would prefer the state reopen the facility as a boot-camp-style “shock camp” facility, is some fashion, for nonviolent offenders, or as a drug treatment facility.

Area state legislators, early this year, had suggested reusing the facility for a shock-camp type facility where counties could send nonviolent inmates to stay.

The important thing is that area legislators, local government officials and environmentalists agree that the state should continue maintaining the facility until it can be reused in some way, Stec said.

“Hey — they’re (Adirondack Council) not married to what their suggestion is,” Stec said in a telephone interview on Tuesday, after he and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, met with Adirondack Council leaders.

Simpson, in a separate interview on Tuesday, said his preferred reuse for the facility would be as a drug treatment facility to meet increased need for services during the opioid crisis.

“I hear from a lot of our health care providers that there just aren’t enough beds,” he said.

Scozzafava said the area lacks sufficient ambulance services and is too distant from hospitals to support a drug treatment facility.

“I think that would be a very controversial use, not only with the community, but other (nearby) communities,” he said.

Simpson said he is open to other potential uses.

“There could be any number of uses,” he said.

Simpson said he wants to know more details about the Adirondack Council’s proposal before taking a position.

“I’m not opposed to it at all,” he said. “As in all proposals, it’s all in the details.”

Housing

Sheehan, of the Adirondack Council, said the conservation training center proposal could be coupled with “workforce” housing for conservation workers and others, such as teachers, law enforcement officers and forest rangers who move to the region to take jobs in the Adirondacks.

The demand for second homes in the Adirondacks has virtually priced out the middle class, he said.

Simpson said he was just speaking Monday with a new graduate of the state forest ranger academy who is having difficulty finding affordable housing locally for his family until he can buy a house.

“Workforce” housing, in which the state provides housing for state workers, would be possible at the site without a constitutional amendment, but “affordable” housing, in which a developer rents or sells housing to the general public, would require a constitutional amendment, Scozzafava said.