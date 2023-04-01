The recent snow storm that knocked out power in area communities for up to 48 hours has reinforced the resistance of state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, to phasing out the use of fossil fuel furnaces, hot water heaters and stoves in New York.

Simpson, in a recent telephone interview, said he has “real concerns” about the mandate, apparently headed to become law as part of the state budget, because the technology has not yet been developed to equip electric heat pump systems with a battery storage device to store up electricity to keep the system operating in the event of a power outage.

Given the frequency of storm-related power outages in the region, electric heating systems may be impractical at this time, he said.

“We aren’t there. We are a couple of years out,” he said.

Climate policy in NY This is the first in an occasional series of reports about the local challenges and opportunities of complying with the 2019 state Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act.

Power outages are definitely a concern, but not a reason to delay the mandate to phase out fossil fuel furnaces, said Tracy Frisch, chairwoman of the Clean Air Action Network of Glens Falls, an local environmental advocacy group.

“Our grid is not in great shape. I will be the first to say that,” she said.

But delaying the mandate will just lead to other reasons to delay it, she explained.

“The day may never come.”

Frisch, who was without power for 15 hours at her home in Argyle during the recent storm, said she uses a wood stove as a backup heating source to her heat pump system.

“I knew we were getting a snow storm. I brought in some extra wood a day before,” she said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said phasing out fossil fuel heating, hot water heaters and stoves will make New York “a national leader” in responding to climate change.

Hochul, in her state budget plan, proposed prohibiting the installation of fossil fuel heating systems in newly constructed residential “small buildings” in 2025, and “larger buildings” in 2028.

Installation in new commercial buildings would be prohibited in 2030.

The sale of fossil fuel burning furnaces, hot water heaters, dryers and stoves for installation is existing residential buildings would be prohibited in 2030 and commercial buildings in 2035.

The state Assembly and Senate budget plans made provisions more stringent, according to Simpson and various news reports.

According to a state Climate Action Council plan, 32% of carbon emissions in New York in 2019 came from buildings.

Critic: Plan impractical

The proposed mandate has been controversial.

Local Republican legislators have said the plan, although well meaning, is too ambitious and too costly to be practical.

It also has been controversial with the general public.

In a Siena Research Institute poll conducted Feb. 19-23, 53% of those responding opposed Hochul’s proposal to phase out fossil fuel fuel furnaces, hot water tanks and stoves, while 39% supported it.

Hochul has said that bold action in imperative for New York to comply with the 2019 state Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act, which requires a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“This moment demands historic investment in renewable energy and environmental protection to bring us closer to a brighter, greener future,” Hochul said in her State of the State plan in January.

The legislation set benchmarks for the state to reach, but did not legislate how to reach them.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has a Jan. 1 deadline to draft and circulate regulations to achieve the goals.

Business concerns

Hochul is essentially hamstrung by the Climate Leadership & Community Protection Act, enacted during the administration of previous Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said Ken Pokalsky, vice president for legislative and regulatory advocacy for The Business Council of New York State, the state’s largest business organization.

“That’s the law of the land. And what Hochul has to do is to figure out how to achieve it,” he said.

Pokalsky said the Business Council prefers that any mandate would have exceptions for communities where the electricity grid is not adequate to handle the influx of demand and communities where the mandate would be an economic hardship.

Business leaders are concerned that the state has not conducted a thorough enough analysis of the cost of converting to electric systems.

“The timeline (for achieving the mandate) is my biggest concern,” said state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, in a recent telephone interview.

Simpson, the state Assemblyman from Horicon, said he experienced sticker shock when he researched the cost of installing a geothermal heating system at his home in Brant Lake, and the estimate was $14,000.

A ballpark cost for a geothermal heating system for a typical two-bedroom home is $15,000 to $16,000, said Adam Devitt, owner of Thermal Associates in Glens Falls.

A geothermal system uses electricity to pump heat from under the ground through the system.

That cost is offset with federal and state rebates and tax credits, which could total as much as $10,000, Devitt said.

“It (the net cost) could be $5,000 or $6,000 by the time this all plays out, which gets it in the range of an oil or gas furnace,” he said.

The federal Inflation Reduction Act last year included significant incentives for purchasing heat pump systems, he said.

Simpson said that many area residents, particularly senior citizens, are not in an income range that benefits from tax credits.

Frisch, of the Clean Air Action Network, said while upfront costs may be more, a heat pump system has less operating costs and is more efficient than a fossil fuel furnace.

“It’s an upfront cost. … But overall, it’s going to be a lower cost,” she said.

Frisch said people often mistakenly associate modern electric heating technology with the baseboard electric heating of decades past, which was expensive to operate.

The Business Council generally believes that change should be driven by market demand, rather than “mandates and subsidies,” Pokalsky said.

Frisch disagrees.

“This is not something that’s going to happen on its own in the market,” she said. “It (the up-front cost) can be very painful, and it’s very helpful to have subsidies and have guidance.”

Frisch said more could be done to educate people about the benefits of heat pump heating technology.

“And I don’t think there’s enough guidance out there.”

Devitt said demand for geothermal heat pump systems has steadily increased in recent years.

If the proposed mandate becomes law, it obviously would be a boost for business, resulting in increasing his workforce of 13 to about 20, which would create another challenge.

Like all fields, it is difficult to find trained workers, he said.

Stec, the state Senator from Queensbury, said that that New York is already ahead of the pack on climate change actions, and phasing out fossil fuel systems in the state will do little to address climate change on a global scale.

“The term, I believe, is carbon leakage,” Stec said, referring to an increase in carbon emissions in another country as a result of strict regulation in one country.

Stec said that the same concept applies to states, and these types of energy policies should be decided at a national level.

“So it’s great politics if you’re only trying to persuade from an emotional perspective,” but not so practical in solving the global climate crisis, he said.

Frisch said the importance of addressing climate change locally is important.

“If this area becomes like North Carolina in 20 years, that’s miserable. There won’t be any maple sugaring,” she said.