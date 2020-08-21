NY hearings planned to examine farmworker overtime pay

A state wage board will finally meet to discuss overtime pay for New York farmworkers and whether the threshold that’s been in effect for less than a year should be changed.

The three-member panel will hold virtual meetings at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, noon Thursday, Aug. 27, and noon Monday, Aug. 31. The hearings will be conducted on Zoom, a videoconferencing platform.

The wage board originally scheduled three in-person meetings that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the ongoing health crisis, the sessions will move online.

A new law that took effect in January granted farm employees many of the same labor rights available to workers in other industries. It also included a provision that required overtime to be paid if employees work more than 60 hours per week or if they work on a designated day of rest.

The law required state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon to establish a farmworkers’ wage board to examine overtime pay and make recommendations. The board consists of New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, former New York State AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie.