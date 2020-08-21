NY hearings planned to examine farmworker overtime pay

A state wage board will finally meet to discuss overtime pay for New York farmworkers and whether the threshold that’s been in effect for less than a year should be changed.
The three-member panel will hold virtual meetings at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, noon Thursday, Aug. 27, and noon Monday, Aug. 31. The hearings will be conducted on Zoom, a videoconferencing platform.
The wage board originally scheduled three in-person meetings that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the ongoing health crisis, the sessions will move online.
A new law that took effect in January granted farm employees many of the same labor rights available to workers in other industries. It also included a provision that required overtime to be paid if employees work more than 60 hours per week or if they work on a designated day of rest.
The law required state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon to establish a farmworkers’ wage board to examine overtime pay and make recommendations. The board consists of New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, former New York State AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie.
The panel, according to the department’s website, will consider whether to lower the overtime threshold and if the changes should be adopted in phases.
California, which is one of four other states that requires farmworkers to be paid overtime, has a phased-in approach. Beginning in 2019, laborers employed by farms with 26 or more employees were paid overtime if they worked more than 55 hours in a week or 9.5 hours in a day. The threshold was lowered to 50 hours in a week and nine hours in a day this year.
By 2022, the threshold will be 40 hours a week and eight hours a day. Laborers will be paid double their rate of pay for shifts that exceed 12 hours in a workday.
There is a separate schedule for smaller farms in California. For employers with no more than 25 laborers, the overtime threshold of 55 hours in a week and 9.5 hours in a day won’t begin until 2022. It will be phased in over a four-year period until 2025, when workers will be paid overtime for more than 40 hours worked in a week or over eight hours in a day.
In New York, the wage board must submit a report and recommendations to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature by Dec. 31.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.