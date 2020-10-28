NY-21 candidates discuss green energy, clean air

Cobb opposes it because she believes the plan is too broad and too vague.

Stefanik said Cobb has “failed to take a position” on the Green New Deal, but this is not true. North Country newspapers have quoted Cobb several times this campaign cycle saying she does not support the bill.

“I don’t support the Green New Deal,” Cobb told the Enterprise Oct. 15. “The Green New Deal is a white paper. ... I think it is a good conversation-starter.”

Cobb said she prefers Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s climate change plan, calling it “excellent.”

Stefanik said the Green New Deal is on Biden’s website and that Ocasio-Cortez is the co-chair of his environmental group. This is partially true.

While Biden’s website does reference the Green New Deal, it only describes the bill as “a crucial framework” for his bill.

The difference in the two plans addresses the issues Cobb said she has with the Green New Deal.

“I think the thing about the Green New Deal is that it goes beyond just the environment,” Cobb said. “There are other things in the Green New Deal. The Green New Deal isn’t a specific plan. It has health care in it. It has other things in it.”