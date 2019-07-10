Democrat Tedra Cobb raised more than $350,000 in the second quarter in her bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik in the NY-21 Congressional District, but the incumbent pulled in more than a half-million dollars.
The candidates sent out news releases with a summary of their fundraising numbers within about 20 minutes of each other on Wednesday for the period covering April 1 through June 30.
Stefanik raised $518,000 with donations from every county in the district. Campaign officials say that total represents the largest fundraising haul at this point in the election cycle for any candidate in this district.
Stefanik said in a news release that the fundraising success is a sign of her support for her work in Congress.
“I’m grateful for such overwhelming support for our campaign to continue delivering real results for families and small businesses across the district,” she said. “This record level of support reflects my independent record of always putting the North Country first, and of reaching across the aisle to deliver real results for our district.”
In addition, her E-PAC — set up to raise money to elect Republican women — has raised nearly $400,000 and donated more than $100,000 to 20 candidates.
In her news release, Cobb said she has received $357,000 this quarter and has $378,000 in her account. There were 2,088 individual contributions. Nearly 90% of them came from New York state and close to 75% came from inside the NY-21 District, which encompasses all of Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence counties and portions of Saratoga and Herkimer counties.
Cobb did not receive any money from corporate PACs, lobbyists or insurance and pharmaceutical companies.
Stefanik did not include a similar breakdown in her release, detailing where the contributions were coming from. A Post-Star analysis of the first quarter’s contributions found that more than 96% of Stefanik’s individual donations came from outside the NY-21 Congressional District.
Cobb’s fundraising haul is a big jump from the $47,000 she brought in during the first quarter.
Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator who lives in Canton, said she is optimistic about the momentum the campaign has. She is hearing from people who are fed up with the dysfunction in Washington and the influence of corporate money on legislation, including bills that Stefanik has supported, Cobb said.
“People are becoming more and more aware of her voting record and how she has voted against the people that she should be protecting. She’s really doubled down on her votes against the health care of people in this district,” Cobb said.
Cobb unsuccessfully challenged Stefanik in 2018, losing 42% to 56%. Cobb is focusing on health care again and criticized Stefanik for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.
