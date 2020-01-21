012220-nws-rabbits Organization hopes to get hopping on rabbit sanctuary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many of the rabbits sheltered at Hop on Home will be available for adoption. An adoption coordinator will work to match a rabbit's personality with a home that's well suited to the animal.

People who are interested in adopting a rabbit can contact Hop on Home through their website, www.hoponhome.org, or through their FaceBook page, Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary. There is application paperwork that needs to be filled out before an adoption can happen. The forms can also be filled out at Hop on Home volunteer meetings at the Schuylerville Library.

At the moment, Hop on Home cannot accept donations to support the construction of the rabbit sanctuary, because they are not yet recognized as a state charity. The process should be complete by April 1, and at that point people will be able to make donations through the website, or by selecting Hop on Home as the charity of choice when shopping on Amazon Smile.

There are also plans for fundraisers in the future.

The current plan is to get the sanctuary built and open for business by Jan. 1, 2022, though at the moment things are ahead of schedule.

"Being able to open sooner would definitely help the community," Wimet-Himelrick said.