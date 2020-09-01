Nursing homes searching for faster COVID testing labs

When Lab Corps responded by asking nursing homes to find new labs, Cruikshank asked the state Department of Health for help. The agency gave him a list of five labs. One told him it could not take on any more customers. The second said it would only take customers within 40 miles of New Jersey. Two others never responded. But the last lab on the list, Boston Heart Diagnostics, said if he could FedEx the tests daily, he could get results in 48 hours.

Quickly, workers entered employee information for 250 people into the new lab’s electronic system. The lab has been providing results for five weeks, usually hitting the 48-hour goal, occasionally taking 72 hours, Cruikshank said.

Pfordresher wants results even faster. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services called her to ask what she needed in the outbreak at Essex Center. She told them she needed a machine that can give results quickly. Those are now at many labs.

“I want on-site machines,” she said. “Up north, we have to package up and overnight our tests. That adds to the delay. I want to process our tests on-site.”

CMS didn’t give her one of the machines, which are in short supply. Until she can test people immediately, she said, she won’t know who is truly safe.