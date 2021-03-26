Nursing homes scramble to arrange visits

The news that nursing home visitation could begin immediately came as a shock to nursing home executives Thursday night. It was a welcome shock, but a shock nonetheless.
“I was just sitting down to have dinner and I was watching the 6 o’clock news,” said Fort Hudson CEO Andy Cruikshank. “Obviously, that curtailed any evening plans and we went right to work on it. We had to come up with a plan, assuming all our families would assume they could show up at 8 a.m.”
Executives for Centers Health Care also met late into the night, trying to assemble plans before the major Jewish holiday of Passover begins with Shabbat at sunset Friday. In the end, they decided to postpone visits until next week.
Many observant Jews do no work on the first two days of Passover, Sunday and Monday. But that creates problems when a major policy change affects a company run by observant Jews.
Centers officials stressed that they are excited about visitation and each site is working to get ready.
Centers Health Care owns many nursing homes in the region, including Washington Center in Argyle, Slate Valley Center in Granville and Glens Falls Center and Warren Center in Queensbury.
Until Thursday night, nursing homes had for a year been limited to very few or no visits from family members, to stop the spread of coronavirus into the vulnerable population.
But after nursing home residents were vaccinated this winter, family members demanded to be allowed to see their loved ones again. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent out a surprise announcement after business hours Thursday, lifting the limits without warning nursing homes in advance.
But nursing home officials embraced the news.
“All in all, we are very excited that families will be embracing their loved ones at our facilities, and plus we are optimistic that our residents and families will follow the new visitation rules,” said Centers spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz. “We ask for patience and understanding that each facility, because of their particular structure, size and layout, will have their own logistical rules, all based on the DOH (state Department of Health) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) new guidelines. These are not easy quick fixes since so much is at stake due to the health and safety of the residents and staff.”
The most basic issue: Every visitor must be screened at the entrance, which means having someone at the entrance at all times to do temperature checks. Nursing homes have routinely allowed visitors to sign themselves in and out, pre-pandemic, and to visit even in the middle of the night. They do not usually have a staff member guarding the front door.
Other issues to resolve include figuring out how many visitors can be accommodated while still managing a 6-foot distance from other groups. Each nursing home must decide whether visitors are allowed into a resident’s room if the resident has a roommate, and what to do if both roommates get visitors at once. Nursing homes can also limit the number of visitors a resident gets at once, in another effort to maintain social distancing.
Fort Hudson officials spent Thursday evening and Friday morning on those questions, after sending an email to families asking for one day’s grace.
“Just give us a chance to get our arms around it,” Cruikshank said of that email. “Give us 24 hours to figure this out.”
At 2:30 p.m. Friday, they had enough answers to send out another email, telling families visitation would start at Fort Hudson at 8 a.m. Saturday. Among their rules: only two visitors at a time per resident, and visitors were asked to stay for a “limited” amount of time so that other families could get in.
No one will have to schedule the visit. While a COVID test is encouraged one to three days before each visit for unvaccinated people, it is not required.
If a resident has a roommate and could move to a common area, visitors will be encouraged to use the common area.
“We’re going to have to see how it goes,” Cruikshank said. “I think we have enough space to accommodate everybody.”
His theory is that, since visitation is now wide open, he won’t have an unmanageable crowd at 8 a.m. Saturday. But he can’t open the doors entirely.
“We simply can’t staff the front door 24-7,” he said. “We are starting off with what we can manage. We are looking to expand it.”
For now, Fort Hudson will offer visitation daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some evenings.
Cruikshank was, months ago, very hesitant to allow people into the nursing home. But now, he said, with 97% of the residents and 70% of the staff vaccinated, he feels confident.
“This is the time,” he said. “I think we have a very strong, protective envelope in this building.”
He was also pleased the new state guidance left so many decisions to the nursing homes, even though that did force him to work through the evening Thursday.
“It leaves the details to us, it leaves the judgment to facilities to determine” how to do visits safely, he said. “That works better because every building is different.”
One of the big differences between facilities is the percentage of vaccinated residents and staff. Centers Health Care pointed out that vaccinated residents will be allowed to hug their visitors and urged families to approve vaccinations for their loved ones.
“For the residents who were not vaccinated, we highly encourage the family of that resident, and that resident, to get vaccinated since we are still all in this together to beat the virus,” Jacomowitz said. “We continue to educate our staff who are not vaccinated.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.