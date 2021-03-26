Nursing homes scramble to arrange visits

But after nursing home residents were vaccinated this winter, family members demanded to be allowed to see their loved ones again. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent out a surprise announcement after business hours Thursday, lifting the limits without warning nursing homes in advance.

But nursing home officials embraced the news.

“All in all, we are very excited that families will be embracing their loved ones at our facilities, and plus we are optimistic that our residents and families will follow the new visitation rules,” said Centers spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz. “We ask for patience and understanding that each facility, because of their particular structure, size and layout, will have their own logistical rules, all based on the DOH (state Department of Health) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) new guidelines. These are not easy quick fixes since so much is at stake due to the health and safety of the residents and staff.”

The most basic issue: Every visitor must be screened at the entrance, which means having someone at the entrance at all times to do temperature checks. Nursing homes have routinely allowed visitors to sign themselves in and out, pre-pandemic, and to visit even in the middle of the night. They do not usually have a staff member guarding the front door.