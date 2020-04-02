Nursing homes forced to accept COVID-19 patients

Cruikshank proposed they only require nursing homes to take the patients if the hospital is full, but his suggestion was not accepted.

Elderly patients who are stable, but still recovering from the virus, often need to go to a nursing and rehabilitation home for a period of time before they are able to live independently again.

But deliberately bringing the virus into the nursing home seems to fly in the face of other regulations: workers are checked for fever at the beginning of each shift and no visitors are allowed.

At Fort Hudson, Cruikshank called a team meeting and explained the situation. They brainstormed solutions and decided to convert the adult day care room — a large recreation area in the basement — into a ward for coronavirus patients. The room is not being used right now because no visitors are allowed in nursing homes.

He got enough volunteers to staff the entire five-bed ward.

“I said, OK, the challenge has been put on our plate, let’s do it the best we can. We immediately had people stepping up,” he said.

It is a significant choice. They will be isolated too. They will enter through a side door, work only with patients in the coronavirus ward and then immediately leave at the end of their shift.