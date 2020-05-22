Nursing homes face huge testing burden

"The insurance companies don't agree, so they're not going to cover it. As of right now, there's no method to pay for it, that's our concern," Clyne said.

"I had a member tell me it's either payroll or paying for tests. They didn't have the money to do both​," he said.

Needed, but not like this

Both Cruikshank and Clyne agreed testing is necessary for the safe operation of nursing homes, but that it should be done in a more targeted way that puts less of a time and expense burden on the facilities.

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended a program in which staff and residents would be tested twice the first week, then once a week thereafter, and direct-care staff would be given priority.

Under the state order, every full-time nursing home employee, even administrators like Cruikshank who are having no direct interaction with residents, must be tested twice a week.

"It's the right thing to do," Clyne said, of testing. "But this plan, we're not quite sure it's possible to implement. Given the lack of capacity, I don't know why they didn't go slowe​r."