Nursing homes ban visitors because of coronavirus

Several nursing homes banned visitors Thursday, as the new coronavirus spread to three more people in the Capital Region. But about half of the nursing homes in the Glens Falls region stayed open — until Gov. Andrew Cuomo took the decision out of their hands at a 2 p.m. press conference.
He announced Thursday that no visitors will be allowed at any nursing home except in “exigent circumstances,” such as a resident being near death. Nursing homes will be allowed to decide if families can visit in those circumstances, but the family members must wear protective gear.
"Look, if you care about someone in a nursing home, the last thing you want is to endanger them," Cuomo said.
He said he was worried by the number of deaths at a nursing home in Washington state. There, 23 deaths have been linked to an outbreak at the Life Care Center of Kirkland.
"That's the nursing home nightmare," he said.
Some nursing homes had already taken action. On Tuesday, Centers Health Care said no visitors would be allowed. On Wednesday, Centers set up Skype accounts on tablets at each facility, set appointments with families for calls and taught them how to set up their own Skype account so that they could stay in contact. Skype is a way to do video-conferencing.
On Thursday, Centers shipped out additional tablets to facilities that did not have enough.
“It has been a challenge. As of this morning, it’s working OK,” said Senior Director of Recreation Rose Ferreira. “We set up a time that works — it’s like an appointment.”
Recreation directors are setting up each call, which often involves not only making the calls but even holding the tablet for the resident.
“We are not putting this on the aides. They have so much to do, and care of the residents is our priority,” Ferreira said.
But with few recreation directors, they’ve limited the calls to 5 minutes.
“We’re letting the families know that there are so many people waiting for calls,” she said. “Just want to make sure you’re at ease, you can see your family member doing well.”
She added that they’re offering the calls to all residents, even those who can’t verbalize that they want to contact family.
Residents are not happy about the restriction. Many can’t understand why their loved ones have stopped visiting. Those who do understand are “sad,” she said.
“We’re telling them that it’s temporary. They all watch the news and they know what happened with that nursing home in Washington state,” she said. “So they are saddened, but they sadly accept the news.”
Centers is adding more recreation events, since residents also aren’t leaving the facility. They are live-streaming religious services as well.
Before Cuomo’s announcement, three other local nursing homes had banned visitors: the Pines in Glens Falls, The Terrace at the Glen (The Glen’s assisted living center in Queensbury) and Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.
But four other nursing homes were trying to screen visitors at the entrance instead, asking them to report any fever, cough or other illness.
Those homes were: Fort Hudson in Fort Edward, the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau, The Landing in Queensbury and Adirondack Manor in Queensbury.
The change has been painful for families.
One local resident’s father is at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany, which banned visitors Thursday morning. Her father is nearly deaf, so talking on the phone doesn’t help. Making matters worse, the center doesn’t have enough phone lines for all the patients.
The center asked its phone company to add new phone lines and is going to try to set up a system for Skyping.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.