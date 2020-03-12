Nursing homes ban visitors because of coronavirus

Several nursing homes banned visitors Thursday, as the new coronavirus spread to three more people in the Capital Region. But about half of the nursing homes in the Glens Falls region stayed open — until Gov. Andrew Cuomo took the decision out of their hands at a 2 p.m. press conference.

He announced Thursday that no visitors will be allowed at any nursing home except in “exigent circumstances,” such as a resident being near death. Nursing homes will be allowed to decide if families can visit in those circumstances, but the family members must wear protective gear.

"Look, if you care about someone in a nursing home, the last thing you want is to endanger them," Cuomo said.

He said he was worried by the number of deaths at a nursing home in Washington state. There, 23 deaths have been linked to an outbreak at the Life Care Center of Kirkland.

"That's the nursing home nightmare," he said.

Some nursing homes had already taken action. On Tuesday, Centers Health Care said no visitors would be allowed. On Wednesday, Centers set up Skype accounts on tablets at each facility, set appointments with families for calls and taught them how to set up their own Skype account so that they could stay in contact. Skype is a way to do video-conferencing.