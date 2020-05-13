Nursing homes, assisted living facilities face tall task to test staff

A veteran lawyer, Gottfried told CNHI the attorney general's office, because it often represents the Health Department in legal matters, has a "client conflict" and should thus bring on outside counsel to delve into the questions regarding Zucker's agency.

Cuomo, during a stop in the Binghamton region Tuesday, called the state's response posed by the virus to nursing home patients "a top priority."

As for the health agency's recent order requiring all nursing home employees to be tested twice a week, Cuomo said "Many of the nursing homes are saying it’s unnecessary and it’s a burden. I understand that it is burdensome, but I think we have to do everything that we can do. And I don’t think it’s unnecessarily burdensome."

Testing workers once a week would not be adequate, he said, adding: "All that tells you is that the day you took the test, you did not have the virus. So you get tested on Monday, you didn’t have the virus on Monday. Okay. But you could get it Tuesday and you can spread it Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, until you get the next test on Monday."